Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Holds AGM

Mangaluru: The annual General meeting of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women was held at Roshni Nilaya here, on April 7.

The program began with an invocation. The president of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Gretta Pinto welcomed the gathering. Secretary Noreen Pinto read out the annual report. Leena Fernandes presented the annual accounts statement and Philomena D’Souza read the Jagran Report.

The spiritual director, Fr Francis D’Souza, speaking on the occasion said, “DCCW is doing yeomen service towards society. Service and sacrifice together should be the aim of DCCW. Women should be active, have a helping nature, and understand others. Women have the capacity to do great things. We all know many people but only a few understand us. The members of DCCW should be united and understand each other and work for the betterment of Society”.

Addressing the gathering Msgr Lawrence Maxim Noronha said, “We all know that Mother Mary is blessed among women. We see women in every field. Nowadays women are serving in every field, and in the coming days, women may lead the country too. We all respect women because women play a vital role in everyone’s life, be it a mother, sister, daughter, or wife. We have religious nuns, who serve society through education, hospitals, and social services. DCCW is serving the community, and I would like to congratulate the newly elected president and her team. Let the DCCW members continue their service in their respective parishes”.

Election for the year, 2024 to 2027 was held, and Gretta Pinto was unanimously elected president for the second term. Former President of DCCW Terry Pais conducted the elections.

Vice President Sylvia delivered the vote of thanks. Neena D’Souza and Jyothi Veigas compered the program.