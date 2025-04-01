Father Muller to Hold 35th Graduation Ceremony on April 3 to 5

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, will host its 35th Graduation Ceremony on March 3, at 10:00 am at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady.

Addressing the media persons Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo Designate Director, FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H said, “Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI, President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions will preside over the ceremony. The Chief Guest for the program is Dr. Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor, St Aloysius Deemed to be University, and the Guest of Honour – Dr. Subhas Singh, Former Director of NIH, Kolkata will honor the graduands”.

On this day, 89 Undergraduates will be graduating, and 27 post-graduates will be awarded MD (Hom) degrees. The 6 BHMS rank holders of the 2018-19 and 11 rank holders of the MD (Hom.) 2020 batch declared by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will be honored on this occasion.

The best outgoing undergraduate student of the 2019-20 batch will be honored with Father Muller Charitable Institutions President’s Gold Medal. The best outgoing Postgraduate student of the 2021-22 batch will be awarded with Dr. Sumod Jacob Solomon Award sponsored by the 6th Batch of Mullerians.

It is also noteworthy that the 35th Graduation ceremony will be taking place in the Ruby Jubilee Year of inception of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College.

Briefing on the program, Dr. E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC said, “Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte has bagged 6 out of 10 ranks in Undergraduate examination and 11 ranks in Post Graduate examination of RGUHS. I am proud to inform you that, the Undergraduate students (BHMS 2018) of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte secured 6 out of 10 Overall ranks in the BHMS examinations held from September 2019 to July 2023; Course-wise 22 ranks and subject-wise 112 ranks with the tally of 140 ranks declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka”.

The 6 rank holders are as follows:

1st Rank – Dr. Anagha K G

2nd Rank – Dr. Niyatha S

4th Rank – Dr. Niveditha S

5th Rank – Dr. Aisiri Anand

7th Rank – Dr. Bhavia Jose

8th Rank – Dr. Ruhma Ittianam P

Dr. Anagha K G will be receiving the Gold Medal of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for the Highest overall in the first to final BHMS Course in the university. In the MD (Hom) examinations held from October 2022 & to March 2024, Postgraduate students of the MD(Hom) 2020 Batch have secured 11 ranks in 5 specialties declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka.

MD(Hom) Organon of Medicine:

1st Rank – Dr. Riya Susan George

10thRank – Dr. Meera Reghu

MD(Hom) Paediatrics: 4th Rank – Dr. Amala A

MD(Hom) Psychiatry:

1st Rank – Dr. Basil Kurian Jose

MD(Hom) Repertory:

2nd Rank – Dr. Lakshmipriya B Menon

3rd Rank – Dr. Rushali Sudhir Gugaratti

MD(Hom) Materia Medica:

2nd Rank – Dr. Shilpa R

2nd Rank – Dr. Terese Kavya Raju

4th Rank – Dr. Akkenapally Ajay Kumar

8th Rank – Dr. V Dharanni

10th Rank – Dr. Abinaya B

Dr. Riya Susan George will be receiving Gold Medal Gold Medal for the Highest marks in M.D Homoeopathy (Organon of Medicine with Homoeopathic Philosophy) in the university.

We are proud to note that our college has consistently received ranks every year, and this year’s achievement is a continuation of that legacy.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to our brilliant students, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence. Their hard work and commitment to excellence have made us proud.

Addressing the media persons Administrator Father Muller Medical College Fr. Ajith B. Menezes said, “As the Principal of Father Muller School & College of Nursing, I am honored to share with you the details of this significant event that will celebrate the hard-earned achievements of our graduating students. The graduation ceremony will be held on April 5, 2025, at the Father Muller Convention Centre. We are thrilled to welcome our graduates, their parents, faculty, management, staff, and distinguished guests to this momentous occasion. It will be a joyous event, filled with speeches, the recognition of accomplishments, and the ceremonial conferring of degrees”.

Fr. Ajith further said, “Our graduates have put in years of dedication and hard work to reach this remarkable milestone. It is only fitting that we celebrate their achievements in a manner that honors their commitment and perseverance. On April 5, a total of 243 graduates from three institutions — the Father Muller School of Nursing, College of Nursing, and the College of Speech and Hearing will be receiving their degrees. The Father Muller School of Nursing, with a legacy spanning 66 years, will have 47 graduates. The College of Nursing, with 38 years of excellence, will see the graduation of 93 B.Sc. Nursing, 40 Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing, and 8 M.Sc. Nursing students. The College of Speech and Hearing will graduate 55 students”.

This is a moment of great pride for all of us. Let us come together to celebrate the achievements of our graduates and wish them all the very best as they take their next steps in life.

Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI welcomed the gathering. Dr. E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC symbolically handed over the invitation to the Proprietor of mangalorean.com Violet Pereira. Liaison officer Dr. Kelvin Pais compered the program.