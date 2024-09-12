Discover Your Dream Home with Land Trades at NRI ONE – IPIF Dubai Expo, Sept. 14th-15th

Mangalore: Owning a beautiful home in their hometown is a cherished dream for many Mangalorean NRIs. For decades, Land Trades Builders and Developers has been a leader in providing top tier living options. Now, Land Trades is all set to present its latest premium residential projects to the Mangalorean NRI community in the UAE. With a track record of 42 completed projects, Land Trades will showcase its offerings at NRI ONE – IPIF DUBAI 2024, the Indian Property Investment Festival. The expo will take place at the Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, on September 14th and 15th.

Prospective customers are invited to explore the new residential and commercial properties at Stall No. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with exclusive deals and specialized NRI services available.

K. Shrinath Hebbar, proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers, says, “The Mangalorean community in the UAE has greatly contributed to our nation’s success with their exceptional work ethic. With Mangalore becoming a smart city having an educated workforce and excellent infrastructure facilities, the city is now attracting continuous investment from many small and medium IT companies. A lot of start-ups are also coming up due to the ideal conditions available here. This gives the NRI community the perfect opportunity to invest in Mangalore’s booming real estate market.”

Discover the Ultimate Luxury in Every Desirable Location

With a portfolio of five high-rise projects and a diverse range of premium developments, Land Trades has established itself as the leading destination for luxury homes in Mangalore. Offering ultramodern residences equipped with world-class facilities and amenities, the company provides unmatched choices in top-tier homes across the city. Land Trades’ proven expertise in successfully completing high-end projects such as Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Atlantis at Bendorewell, and Solitaire at Hat Hill further solidifies its reputation.

Among its standout offerings are Altura at Bendoorwell, Shivabagh at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, and Mahalaxmi near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple—each designed to deliver a global lifestyle experience with cutting-edge smart features. Additionally, Land Trades caters to commercial needs with projects like Vikram near PVS Junction, serving as a hub for showrooms and offices, and Synergy, a new business address at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road. The firm continues to expand its residential portfolio with recent launches such as Krishna Kuteera at Kadri Kambla Road and Laxmi Govind at Kadri Alvares Road, Mangalore.

ALTURA: Luxury Living in Bendorewell

Located in Mangalore’s prestigious Bendorewell area, Altura is a 32-storey high-rise featuring 114 luxurious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments on 1.3 acres of prime land. With only four apartments per floor, residents enjoy privacy and exclusivity. Spacious units range from 1612 to 2645 sq. ft., offering premium branded fittings for a hassle-free lifestyle. The Rooftop Club House includes an infinity pool with Arabian Sea views, a banquet hall, a gym, a sky lounge, a yoga room, Jacuzzi, and more. Altura also boasts a grand lobby, multi-level parking with electric charging, and high-speed elevators, delivering unparalleled luxury and convenience.

Altura was launched on October 21, 2021, and the project is set for completion in 2025.

SHIVABAGH: A Landmark of Luxury

Named after Kadri’s prestigious locality, Shivabagh is a 32-storey marvel set on 2.4 acres of lush greenery. It features 142 super-luxury 3-, 4- and 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes, ranging from 2622 to 6912 sq. ft., offering innovative design and world-class interiors. Located across from Kanara Club, residents enjoy easy access to key destinations like St. Agnes College and National Highway 66. With 60% of the area dedicated to greenery, the project offers resort-like amenities including sports courts, jogging tracks, an amphitheater, and a children’s park. Exclusive homes boast dressing rooms, servant quarters, and private balconies, while thoughtful designs ensure maximum privacy and comfort. Shivabagh provides a complete lifestyle where luxury meets convenience.

Shivabagh was launched on October 5, 2022, and the project will be completed in 2026.

PRISTINE: Elevate Your Lifestyle

Inspired by Mangalore’s stunning sea views, Pristine is a premier 37-storey residential and commercial high-rise in the elite Ladyhill-Chilimbi area. Spanning 1.30 acres, it features 102 luxurious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments ranging from 2299 to 3478 sq. ft. Each home is crafted for privacy, with no shared walls and abundant natural light and ventilation. The project includes premium commercial spaces with separate access to enhance security and value. The residential area starts above the 12th floor, offering residents unobstructed views and a superior living experience. Pristine combines modern luxury with thoughtful design to deliver an exceptional lifestyle.

Pristine was launched on July 5, 2023, and will be completed in 2027.

MAHALAXMI: Blissful Living in a blessed locality!

Continuing its tradition of promoting trendsetting projects, Land Trades has recently launched Mahalaxmi, a new premium residential project at Alake in Mangalore. Situated close to Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple on 1.5 acres of prime land, the 33-story building features 160 spacious 2BHK and 3BHK flats. With a design prioritizing greenery, 60% of the land is dedicated to lush landscaping, while 40% is used for the building. The Vastu-compliant structure features a range of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, multipurpose playground, jogging track, and a terrace swimming pool, ensuring a luxurious and serene living experience.

Mahalaxmi was launched on May 5, 2024, and will be completed in 2028.

World-Class Design and Construction

Land Trades projects are renowned for their exceptional quality and innovative architecture. Each project features superior design principles that ensure both aesthetic appeal and functionality. The emphasis on using high-quality materials and advanced construction techniques guarantees durable and reliable living spaces. These projects blend elegance with practicality, with meticulous attention to detail enhancing both form and function. Consistent with Land Trades’ tradition of delivering safe, reliable, and robust living spaces, site development and construction are handled by internationally reputable companies. Their professional expertise and impeccable track record ensure zero defects and timely completion while adhering to all required standards.

Clean and Safe Living at Its Best

· Continuous water supply through adequate storage tanks and 100% power backup through heavy-duty generators with automatic switchover.

· Eco-friendly lifestyle through rooftop solar power panels, rainwater harvesting, organic waste converters, a sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation, and waste treatment units.

· 24×7 gated security with CCTV surveillance of common areas, video door phones for each apartment, and modern fire safety measures.

Land Trades – The 100% Choice

The Land Trades brand is synonymous with high-quality apartment living in Mangalore, featuring modern architecture, design, and construction by global professionals. Known for its 100% transparent work ethic, 100% legal compliance, and 100% on-time delivery, Land Trades ensures zero-defect end products through dedicated multi-layered quality checks during construction. Its long-standing tradition of unlimited lifetime after-sales support makes it the most reliable choice for prospective home buyers.

Land Trades enjoys a diverse client base, including domestic buyers, NRIs, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents.

Land Trades Projects at Glance

· PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper project situated at Chilimbi, comprising 102 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

· SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey skyscraper project in Kadri-Shivabagh with 142 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes, featuring a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and 60% open space.

· ALTURA: A 32-storey skyscraper project situated at Bendorewell, comprising 114 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.

· BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey high-rise situated in Vas Lane with 23 exclusive super-spacious vertical villas (one home per floor). Facilities include a clubhouse on the first floor and an infinity pool on the terrace.

· MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development with 160 spacious 2BHK and 3BHK flats supported with high-end facilities near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple.

· KRISHNA KUTEERA: Situated in Kadri Kambla Road, this Ground + 14 storey project offers 27 premium 4BHK and 3BHK apartments, with only two homes per floor.

· LAXMI GOVIND: Situated in Kadri Alvares Road this project features 25 spacious and well-planned apartments, with four 3BHK and one 2BHK on each floor.

· VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

· SYNERGY (Commercial): Situated at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, this complex has excellent features and facilities to support modern businesses.

About Land Trades

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has become one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, totaling 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

CONNECT WITH LAND TRADES IN DUBAI,

CONTACT WHATSAPP NO. +91 9880742159

Land Trades Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor,

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575002

Phone: +91 8882777444 | 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9886199769

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in

Visit website: www.landtrades.in