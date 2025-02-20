Land Trades in Bahrain: Explore Mangalore’s Premium Homes by Land Trades at Bahrain Expo on Feb. 21-22

Mangalore: Bahrain is home to a thriving Mangalorean NRI community that has achieved remarkable success in both professional and personal spheres. To bring them closer to their dream homes in Mangalore, Land Trades Builders & Developers, the city’s premier real estate firm, is participating in the MaxPro India Property Show in Bahrain this weekend. This exclusive real estate event will showcase Land Trades’ latest and most sought-after projects.

The expo will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, King Faizal Road, Manama, Bahrain, on February 21st and 22nd (Friday and Saturday). With a legacy of 42 completed projects, Land Trades is known for its quality, reliability, and customer-centric approach, making it the preferred choice for homebuyers. Visitors are invited to explore the latest residential and commercial offerings at the Land Trades Stall, open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with special deals and exclusive services tailored for NRIs.

“Mangaloreans in Bahrain have built a strong reputation for themselves with their enterprise and determination. We are delighted to connect with them and offer premium homes that bring global living standards to their hometown,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers. “Our homes are crafted with quality, comfort, and style, ensuring a seamless homebuying experience for NRIs. We look forward to the continued trust and support of the Mangalorean community in Bahrain.”

Luxury Living in Prime Locations

With a diverse portfolio that includes five high-rise projects and over 500 ultra-modern residences, Land Trades has firmly established itself as a leading name in luxury real estate in Mangalore. The company’s landmark projects—Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Atlantis at Bendorewell, and Solitaire at Hat Hill—are a testament to its expertise in high-end residential developments.

Among its standout offerings are Altura at Bendoorwell, Shivabagh at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, and Mahalaxmi near Alake, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple—each designed to deliver a global lifestyle experience with cutting-edge smart features.

Additionally, Land Trades caters to commercial needs with projects like Vikram near PVS Junction, serving as a hub for showrooms and offices, and Synergy, a new business address at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road. The firm continues to expand its residential portfolio with recent launches such as Krishna Kuteera at Kadri Kambla and Laxmi Govind at Kadri Alvares Road, Mangalore.

Spotlight on Iconic Projects

ALTURA: Elevated Luxury in Bendorewell

Set in the prestigious Bendorewell area, Altura is a 32-storey luxury tower with 114 spacious 3BHK and 4BHK residences. Designed for privacy, each floor houses only four apartments, ranging from 1612 to 2645 sq. ft. Residents enjoy premium branded fittings, an infinity pool with Arabian Sea views, a sky lounge, a Jacuzzi, and a rooftop clubhouse with a banquet hall, gym, and yoga studio. The project also offers multi-level parking, high-speed elevators, and EV charging stations, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and convenience. Launched in October 2021, Altura is nearing completion.

SHIVABAGH: Enjoy Ultimate Lifestyle in Kadri

An upcoming landmark in Kadri’s premium Shivabagh locality, this 33-storey marvel spans 2.4 acres with 142 ultra-luxury residences, ranging from 2622 to 6912 sq. ft. Strategically located across from Kanara Club, it offers easy access to key locations like St. Agnes College and NH-66. Resort-style amenities include sports courts, jogging tracks, a children’s park, and lush green landscapes covering 60% of the space. Launched in October 2022, Shivabagh will be completed by next year.

PRISTINE: Sky-High Elegance in Chilimbi

Situated in Chilimbi, Pristine is a 37-storey high-rise ultra-luxury residential and commercial project. Offering 100 premium 3BHK and 4BHK apartments, with no shared walls for maximum privacy, the project ensures ample natural light and ventilation. The commercial zone starts below the 12th floor, providing dedicated spaces for business while ensuring an exclusive residential environment. The residents of Pristine shall enjoy a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

MAHALAXMI: Tranquil Living Near Kudroli Temple

Located in Alake, near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, Mahalaxmi is a 33-storey high-rise spread over 1.45 acres, offering 162 thoughtfully designed 2BHK and 3BHK apartments as well as Penthouse. With open green spaces, a rooftop swimming pool, a jogging track, and eco-friendly features, Mahalaxmi is an oasis of peace in a prime urban setting.

KRISHNA KUTEERA: Situated in Kadri Kambla, this Ground + 14-storey project offers 27 premium 4BHK and 3BHK apartments, with only two homes per floor.

LAXMI GOVIND: Situated on Kadri Alvares Road this project features 25 spacious and well-planned apartments, with four 3BHK and one 2BHK on each floor.

VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

SYNERGY (Commercial): Situated at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, this complex has excellent features and facilities to support modern businesses.

Crafted for Excellence – Built to Last

Land Trades is renowned for its uncompromising quality, smart design, and superior construction standards. Every project integrates global architecture trends, with a focus on aesthetics, durability, and functionality. Developed in partnership with leading international firms, each residence reflects Land Trades’ commitment to perfection.

A Legacy of Trust & Excellence

The Land Trades brand is synonymous with high-quality apartment living in Mangalore, featuring modern architecture, design, and construction by global professionals. Known for its 100% transparent work ethic, 100% legal compliance, and 100% on-time delivery, Land Trades ensures zero-defect end products through dedicated multi-layered quality checks during construction. Its long-standing tradition of unlimited lifetime after-sales support makes it the most reliable choice for prospective homebuyers.

Land Trades enjoys a diverse client base, including domestic buyers, NRIs, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents.

About Land Trades

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has become one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, totaling 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

Meet Land Trades in Bahrain – Your Dream Home Awaits!

Explore your future home at MaxPro India Property Show, where special offers and expert guidance await.

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel, Manama, Bahrain

Date: February 21st & 22nd (Friday & Saturday)

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Contact: +91 9880742159 (WhatsApp)

Land Trades Builders & Developers

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangaluru – 575001

Phones: +91 8882777444 | 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9611531026