IN-LAND brand’s luxury segment Apartment building to be inaugurated on 10th May 2025 at Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru

The IN-LAND brand, known for its high quality, will inaugurate its luxury segment building, Inland Orchid, tomorrow at Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru.

Consisting of one flat on one floor with exclusive entry-exit access, the luxurious 1965 sqft apartments have been outfitted with the most modern amenities and exclusive designs along with the highest quality finishes. Located in the upscale locale of SFS park, Yelahanka, and priced at an attractive Rs 1.75 crores per flat, all the apartments have been already sold out.

This will be the 7th building in Bangalore to carry the coveted IN-LAND brand tag. Inland Builders had previously successfully constructed Inland Exotic, Inland Empress, Inland Elfin, Inland Everglades, Inland Imaad, and Inland Edilon in key locations of Bengaluru and established its name as a company of high repute in the Real Estate sector. The Group is set to launch one medium-segment project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, and one similar project in Hindkal, Mysore very soon. This will be in addition to several medium and luxury segment projects which are planned for Mangalore.

In-land has been delivering beautiful homes, year after year which are loved by all, for the past 39 years. The Group’s residential projects have ranged from affordable apartments to luxury dwellings in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Ullal, and Puttur. A pioneer in modern apartment design, In-land has won the hearts of its customers for its unwavering commitment to quality, on-time delivery, and customer relationships. Generations of customers remain loyal to the brand.

Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the In-land Group “The In-land brand has come to represent the aspirational need of several generations of customers. That is why we are able to deliver luxury projects as well as medium-segment projects with equal ease. The customer trusts us to design and construct very high-quality homes that they can proudly own. We value that trust very highly and are working to make people’s desire for the best homes come true.”

Inland Orchid will be inaugurated by Chairman and MD Siraj Ahamed on Saturday, May 10th at 10:30 AM in the presence of Directors Meraj Yusuf and Wahaj Yusuf.

For more details visit our website: www.inlandbuilders.net

Mobile: +91 9880145145, 9972089099, 9972014055