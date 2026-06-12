Assam CM pays tribute to ‘King of Bihu’ Khagen Mahanta on death anniversary

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid rich tributes to legendary Assamese folk singer Khagen Mahanta on his death anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to preserving and popularising Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister described Mahanta as the “King of Bihu” and hailed his enduring legacy in Assamese folk music.

“Today, we honour the enduring legacy of the ‘King of Bihu’, Khagen Mahanta, on his punyatithi. A maestro of Assamese folk music, his voice did more than just sing – it preserved the cultural heartbeat of Assam and brought the vibrant spirit of Bihu to the global stage. His art continues to inspire generations, ensuring that his melody never fades from our hearts. Tributes to the eternal icon,” CM Sarma wrote.

Khagen Mahanta remains one of the most celebrated figures in the history of Assamese music. Widely revered for his soulful renditions of traditional Bihu songs, he played a pivotal role in taking Assam’s folk traditions beyond regional boundaries and introducing them to audiences across India and abroad.

Born in Assam, Mahanta dedicated his life to promoting indigenous music and culture.

Through his distinctive singing style and deep understanding of folk traditions, he became a cultural ambassador of the state. His songs, many of which continue to be played during Bihu festivities and cultural events, are regarded as timeless classics.

Over the decades, Mahanta earned widespread recognition and numerous accolades for his contribution to Assamese music. His work helped preserve several traditional musical forms and inspired countless singers and musicians.

Even years after his passing, the singer’s legacy continues to resonate among music lovers, with his contributions remaining an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity.

On his death anniversary, admirers, artists and cultural organisations across the state joined in remembering the legendary musician and his lasting impact on Assamese folk music.