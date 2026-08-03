Assam MLA launches ‘Diksha’ initiative for educational advancement in Biswanath seat

Biswanath (Assam): In a significant step towards strengthening educational opportunities in the region, Biswanath legislator Pallab Lochan Das has launched a special initiative named ‘Diksha’ aimed at the educational advancement of students and educated youth in the Biswanath Assembly constituency in Assam.

The programme was formally inaugurated on Sunday by Assam Education Minister and Biswanath District Guardian Minister Ranoj Pegu at the “Kamalakanta Natya Samaj” meeting hall.

The event marked the beginning of a structured effort to support meritorious students and help them compete at the national level.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranoj Pegu highlighted the growing role of technology in education and announced that teaching through YouTube would soon begin across the state.

He said the state government’s focus is on expanding access to quality learning resources beyond traditional classroom settings.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities.

Among the chief guests and special invitees were, District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan, Principal of Biswanath District Medical College Hiranya Bora, District BJP President Asim Kumar Das, and many other dignitaries and educationists.

A key highlight of the ‘Diksha’ initiative is the ‘Super 30’ programme, under which 30 meritorious students from Biswanath will receive completely free coaching for all-India competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

The entire responsibility of guiding and preparing this group has been entrusted to HELION, a leading educational institution known for its expertise in competitive exam training.

By providing free, high-quality coaching, the initiative seeks to level the playing field for talented students from the Assembly constituency who may otherwise face financial or infrastructural barriers in preparing for highly competitive national entrance tests.

The programme is expected to open new pathways for higher education in medicine, engineering and other professional fields.

Local stakeholders have welcomed the move as a timely and focused intervention in the educational landscape of Biswanath.

With the active involvement of the MLA’s office, district administration and a reputed coaching partner, ‘Diksha’ aims to nurture academic excellence and create a stronger foundation for the future of the region’s youth.

The launch of the initiative has generated considerable enthusiasm among students, parents and educationists, who see it as a meaningful contribution towards building a more competitive and opportunity-driven academic environment in Biswanath.