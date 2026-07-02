Bad weather forced Indian helicopter into Nepali territory: Nepal’s Foreign Minister

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal, has clarified that the Indian helicopter intercepted in Nepal’s airspace in the western border district of Darchula on June 10 had entered Nepali territory due to adverse weather conditions.

Responding to lawmakers’ oral questions related to his ministry during Wednesday’s meeting of the National Assembly, the upper house of the Federal Parliament, Minister Khanal said that the Nepali government had received information indicating that the Indian helicopter had entered Darchula district after encountering bad weather conditions.

“Based on the information received from the concerned authorities, it does not appear that the Indian helicopter entered Nepali territory intentionally or with any ill motive,” he said.

“Due to the geographical conditions of the area and the weather situation, the helicopter entered Nepali territory, and necessary coordination and communication are taking place between the relevant Nepali authorities and the Indian side regarding the matter.”

According to Nepali officials, Nepal’s sovereign airspace was breached when an Indian military helicopter flew deep into Nepali territory without permission on June 10. The helicopter later returned to the Indian side after a brief stay in Nepal’s airspace.

“We confirmed a breach of our airspace after locals in the Chhangru area of Darchula captured video footage of the Indian military helicopter,” Anil Poudel, Chief District Officer of Darchula, told IANS. “We then lodged a strong protest with the District Magistrate in Pithoragarh, India, while seeking clarification on why our airspace was violated without prior communication.”

According to Poudel, the Indian side informed his office that it had already notified the relevant authorities in Nepal and assured that such an airspace violation would not occur again.

India maintains a military presence in the disputed Kalapani region on the outskirts of Darchula district, a territory claimed by both Nepal and India. The two countries have longstanding border disputes over the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura regions, which have remained one of the key irritants in bilateral relations.