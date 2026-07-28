‘Big delulu to think youth are with them’: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya attacks Oppn over paper leak

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday used a ‘Gen Z’ term to attack the Opposition over the exam paper leak, saying that it there is no greater “delulu” than to think that the youth is with the opposition parties, while participating in a debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj used a similar term to describe the Amendment Bill, saying: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi clocked it by providing a legislative solution.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Surya lashed out at the Congress, saying that there has been no conviction in paper leak cases so far as the UPA government didn’t pass a similar Bill in 2010.

The BJP MP said: “The student needs solution, not slogans and this Bill provides the solution. It is 30 years late, but first time in the country’s history such a law is being passed.”

Responding to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s question over ‘no conviction’, the BJP MP responded, saying that convictions didn’t take place so far because “there was no special law to deal with this”.

Using the language of the Gen Z, Surya said: “Fixing the examination system is only fixing the big, fixing the education system is fixing the source code and fixing the source code is root and branch reform of our education system.”

Moreover, the BJP MP lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of the education system, saying: “You did not implement the National Education Policy (NEP) for the past 34 years…this is the old education system which did not produce any original thinking.”

“Rote learning has become structure of India’s education system…but this system is being transformed root and branch by the National Education Policy 2020,” Surya asserted, while stressing that the NDA government is changing the education system, “pending for the last 34 years”.

Moreover, the BJP MP questioned the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the student protests and accused him of having “FOMO”, a Gen Z term which expands to ‘Fear of Missing Out’.

“He (LoP Gandhi) went to stage a sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to come to into the spotlight,” Surya alleged.

The BJP MP also criticised the previous Congress government in Rajasthan for the alleged REET paper leak while emphasising that any examination, whether at the national or state level, is equally important.

Targeting Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, Surya referred to the anti-copying law that was introduced by the Rajnath Singh-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, which was in power between 2000 to 2002.

“Samajwadi Party had opposed the law and removed it after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh. They had institutionalised malpractice,” he said.

Moreover, Surya lashed out at the Opposition in a Gen Z way, saying: “Because of this issue Opposition thinks that youth are with them, there can’t be no greater delulu than this.”