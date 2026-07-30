Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha Calls for Execution of Pastoral Plan 3.0 at Diocesan Pastoral Parishad Assembly

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore held the inaugural meeting of the newly constituted Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP) for the 2026–2028 term on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the Bishop’s House Hall in Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, welcomed the gathering, set the vision for the new triennium, and presided over the day’s deliberations, which focused on implementing Pastoral Plan 3.0 and driving synodal renewal across the diocese.

The assembly commenced at 9:30 AM with a solemn prayer service led by representatives of the Episcopal City Deanery. Following the opening prayer, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha delivered the welcome address and formally greeted the delegates, after which the members present were individually introduced to the house. Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese, then presented the official reports outlining past achievements and future pastoral goals, before guiding the house through the official election process.

In the elections for key office-bearer positions, Ms. Zita Usha Fernandes from Neermarga Parish, representing the City Deanery, was elected as the Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Parishad for the 2026–2028 tenure.

The house also elected representatives to the Executive Committee (Working Committee) and state and national consultative bodies:

* Executive Committee (Men’s Representative): Mr Santhosh D’Costa (Kelarai Parish, City Deanery)

* Executive Committee (Women’s Representative): Dr Freeda Flavia D’Souza (Bolkunje Parish, Kirem Deanery)

* Catholic Council of India (CCI) Representatives: Mr Santhosh D’Souza and Ms Linette Fernandes

* Catholic Council of Karnataka (CCK) Representatives: Mr Denis D’Silva and Mr Alwyn D’Souza

Following the elections, Rev. Dr Rudolph Raj Pinto, O.C.D., representing the CCBI Commission for Liturgy, addressed the assembly on “Pathways for the Implementation Phase of the Synod: 2026–2028.” He outlined strategic directions to translate synodal consultation into concrete action plans across parishes and deaneries.

In his presidential message, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha congratulated the newly elected secretary, executive members, and delegates. Highlighting the roadmap ahead, the Bishop emphasized the imperative need to effectively execute Pastoral Plan 3.0 across the diocese, ensuring systematic implementation of commission plans at the diocesan, deanery, and parish levels.

Bishop Saldanha stressed adopting a synodal spirituality in every pastoral discernment, placing primary emphasis on God’s grace. He called for a vibrant transformation of the Catholic community through active pastoral outreach and collaborative participation among all commissions and the lay faithful.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by the newly elected Secretary, Ms Zita Usha Fernandes, followed by a blessing over the fellowship meal. Representatives from all deaneries of the Diocese of Mangalore were present. Rev. Fr Roshan D’Cunha compered the day’s programme.