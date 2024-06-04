BJP Candidate Brijesh Chowta leads in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The counting of votes for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency began at NITK Surathkal on June 4.

The BJP MP Candidate Brijesh Chowta is leading in Dakshina Kannada with 2836 votes in the first round.

After the 1st round, Brijesh Chowta is leading with 11088 votes

BJP Candidate Beijesh Chowta – 56169

Congress Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah – 45081

In the second round, Brijesh Chowta is leading with 16421 votes

BJP Candidate Beijesh Chowta – 89739

Congress Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah – 73318

Nota – 2893

After the second round, Brijesh Chowta is leading with 13240 votes

BJP Candidate Beijesh Chowta – 98336

Congress Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah – 85096

Nota – 3514