BJP Candidate Brijesh Chowta leads in Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru: The counting of votes for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency began at NITK Surathkal on June 4.
The BJP MP Candidate Brijesh Chowta is leading in Dakshina Kannada with 2836 votes in the first round.
After the 1st round, Brijesh Chowta is leading with 11088 votes
BJP Candidate Beijesh Chowta – 56169
Congress Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah – 45081
In the second round, Brijesh Chowta is leading with 16421 votes
BJP Candidate Beijesh Chowta – 89739
Congress Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah – 73318
Nota – 2893
After the second round, Brijesh Chowta is leading with 13240 votes
BJP Candidate Beijesh Chowta – 98336
Congress Candidate Padmaraj Ramaiah – 85096
Nota – 3514
