BJP chief Nitin Nabin arrives in Lucknow on two-day UP visit; to hold key organisational meetings ahead of Assembly polls

Lucknow: BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Lucknow on Saturday for his first two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh after assuming charge, with the party stepping up preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Nabin was received at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, state ministers and senior party leaders.

Following his arrival, the BJP chief began a grand roadshow from the airport to the party’s state headquarters, travelling on a specially-decorated chariot along with state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary.

The nearly 18-km route witnessed elaborate welcome arrangements at more than 50 locations, with party workers greeting the BJP president at various points. The roadshow is being seen as a show of strength aimed at energising the party cadre ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

The visit assumes significance as it is Nabin’s first interaction with the newly-constituted Uttar Pradesh BJP team, which was announced around nine days ago. Party leaders believe the visit will help finalise the organisational road map and election strategy ahead of the state polls.

During his two-day stay, Nabin is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with state office-bearers, regional presidents, district presidents and leaders of various BJP frontal organisations. He will also interact with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both Deputy Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and prominent personalities from different fields.

After the organisational meeting at the BJP state headquarters, he will offer prayers at the Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow. He will later chair meetings with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP legislators and members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee.

Later in the evening, Nabin is scheduled to meet eminent personalities from different walks of life at the residence of Padma Shri awardee Dr Vidya Bindu Singh, followed by dinner with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Sunday, the BJP chief will continue his organisational outreach by meeting booth-level workers and addressing the BJP’s Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

He is expected to guide party workers on booth strengthening, organisational expansion and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. During the final leg of his trip, he will also visit the residence of booth president Shivaji Rawat in Peer Nagar to review grassroots organisational activities.