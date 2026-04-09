Body of Man Recovered from River after Apparent Suicide

Mangaluru: The body of a 30-year-old man, identified as Kaushik Belchad, was recovered from the Phalguni River on Thursday afternoon following an apparent suicide. Belchad reportedly jumped from the Phalguni Bridge near Gurupura on Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary reports, Belchad arrived at the bridge at approximately 6:30 PM on Wednesday, parked his scooter, and then jumped into the river. Initial search efforts were hampered by darkness, and operations were suspended until the following day.

On Thursday, a team comprising personnel from the Mangaluru Fire and Emergency Services, supported by expert divers from Panemangaluru, resumed the search. The deceased’s body was eventually located near the bridge pillars.

Authorities from the Bajpe Police Station have taken custody of Belchad’s scooter and registered a case. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.