Brazil’s Lula says aid to Venezuela on the way

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledged to send a search and rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela, following a phone call with Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez, in the wake of the two powerful earthquakes that struck on Wednesday.

“I spoke by phone today with Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez, to express the Brazilian government’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people affected by Wednesday’s earthquakes and to determine the best way to provide support to the neighboring country,” Lula said on X.

A Brazilian Air Force KC-390 aircraft is scheduled to depart from Guarulhos International Airport on Friday, carrying a team of 36 firefighters, four National Civil Defence technicians, and four specialists from the National Telecommunications Agency, said Lula.

The aircraft will also transport nine tonnes of equipment to bolster search and rescue operations for victims trapped in the rubble of toppled buildings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aid efforts will continue Saturday with a second flight transporting equipment to set up a field hospital, 100 solar-powered water purifiers, medicine, and medical supplies for surgeries, he added.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of relief efforts for the victims in order to provide all necessary support to our Venezuelan brothers and sisters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez has introduced three key measures for rescue and reconstruction efforts after two devastating earthquakes struck the country’s northern regions on Wednesday.

The acting president has ordered mobilising debris-removal equipment from private companies, establishing a 200-million-USD assistance fund, and providing special credit lines to affected business owners, as essential measures in response to the powerful earthquakes unseen over decades in the country’s history, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country is taking necessary steps to coordinate international assistance, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said Thursday. At least a dozen countries from the region and other parts of the world have expressed solidarity and offered assistance.

Venezuela was struck on Wednesday by two consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, causing widespread destruction in the north-central state of La Guaira and severe damage across the Caracas metropolitan area.

Several world leaders on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and offered aid following the devastating earthquakes that have claimed the lives of 32 people and injured over 700 people.