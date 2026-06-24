Bus Mounts Road Divider After Driver Suffers Sudden Health Emergency; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Mangaluru: A major accident was averted Tuesday morning when a private bus went out of control and mounted a road divider after its driver reportedly suffered a sudden health emergency while driving. The incident occurred in front of Yenepoya Hospital in Deralakatte.

The bus, named Gopalakrishna, was operating on the Mudipu–State Bank route when the incident took place. According to reports, the driver, Janardhan, experienced a sudden drop in blood pressure shortly after the bus reached Deralakatte from Mudipu. He is believed to have collapsed over the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off course and climb onto the road divider.

Fortunately, none of the passengers on board sustained any injuries.

The stretch of road in front of Yenepoya Hospital is known for frequent traffic violations, with motorists often making illegal U-turns from the wrong side. However, no vehicles were crossing the bus’s path at the time of the incident, helping to avert what could have been a serious accident.

Janardhan, who was reported to be in critical condition following the medical emergency, was immediately shifted to Yenepoya Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said he responded well to treatment and has since recovered.

Personnel from the Mangaluru South Traffic Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Further investigation is underway.