Came here to understand hardships, Himachal CM tells Bara Bhangal villagers

Kangra: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday told villagers, mainly shepherds of Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest hamlets in Kangra district, that he came here to assess the damage caused by recent natural calamities.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said he had come to Bara Bhangal not for any political gains, but to understand and share the hardships faced by the people of the area. He said if politics had been his objective, he would have visited more densely populated areas. Instead, he said, his government’s priority was to ensure that development reaches even the remotest corners of the state.

CM Sukhu said while policies can be formulated in Shimla, understanding the real challenges faced by people requires visiting them on the ground. The Chief Minister assured residents that the government would declare Bara Bhangal a natural farming panchayat, make efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe status for the region and increase the foodgrain quota at the local ration depot.

The Chief Minister, who reached Bara Bhangal a day earlier by air, inspected flood-affected areas and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Stressing the need to expedite road connectivity to Bara Bhangal, he directed officials to invite separate tenders for each km of the proposed road to accelerate construction.

He also discussed the feasibility of transporting construction machinery by air and announced the release of Rs 10 crore for the construction of the Bara Bhangal road. To ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with local residents. He directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd to install diesel generators in the village and conduct a survey to provide electricity connections and internal wiring to all households.

Assuring residents of an alternative power supply until road connectivity is established, he announced the provision of one diesel generator each for upper Bara Bhangal and lower Bara Bhangal. He also discussed the possibility of reviving the flood-damaged hydropower project and exploring solar energy projects for the region.

The Chief Minister directed officials to develop a distinct brand identity for the famous local rajmah (kidney beans) to enhance its market value. Encouraging the promotion of local agriculture and horticulture, he urged residents to plant walnut and chestnut saplings.

He also assured better market prices for locally produced meat products and appealed to the farmers to adopt natural farming practices and take advantage of the minimum support price being provided by the government to promote natural farming.

Responding to the demand for mobile connectivity services, the Chief Minister assured residents that the government would engage with private telecom companies to commence mobile services in the area at the earliest. He also directed the officers to identify suitable forest land for promoting tourism activities, especially eco-tourism, and reiterated the government’s commitment to developing Bara Bhangal as a tourist destination.

The Chief Minister also announced that a special incentive scheme would be introduced for students from Bara Bhangal. He said the government would consider constructing a hostel and ensure access to quality education for children.

He also announced that helicopter taxi services would be provided to students at the beginning and end of each academic session and assured arrangements for their admission to CBSE-affiliated schools.

To strengthen healthcare services in the remote region, the Chief Minister said local residents would be trained to provide primary healthcare support so that immediate medical assistance could be made available within the community. He also said the government would explore the construction of protective walls to safeguard the area against floods.

The Chief Minister further announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for two local Mahila Mandals and Rs 1 lakh for a Yuvak Mandal. He also announced a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana for all eligible women in the region.