Catholic Sabha Udupi and Mangaluru Urge B.K. Hariprasad to Induct Ivan D’Souza into Cabinet

Mangaluru/Udupi: The Mangaluru and Udupi units of the Catholic Sabha submitted a memorandum to the newly appointed KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad in Mangaluru on Tuesday, urging him to ensure a ministerial berth for Legislative Council member Ivan D’Souza.

In the memorandum, the Sabha stated that Ivan D’Souza has represented the Christian community in the coastal region and has served two terms as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). He has also held key responsibilities, including serving as the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council and holding various positions in the Christian Development Corporation.

The organisation pointed out that the Christian community has made a significant contribution to the Congress party’s electoral success and has supported the party across 22 districts of Karnataka. Despite this, the community has often been overlooked when important positions are allocated, it said.

The memorandum further urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the party leadership to ensure equal representation for all communities. It demanded that Ivan D’Souza be appointed either as a Cabinet Minister or as the Chairman of the Legislative Council. Granting him a ministerial position, the memorandum stated, would further strengthen the party and enhance its prospects.

The delegation included Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Region President Santosh D’Souza, Vice-President Steven Rodrigues, former President Stany Lobo, Udupi Region President Melvin Aranha (Shirva), former President Walter Cyril Pinto, Valerian Fernandes, and other members.