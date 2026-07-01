CCRS orders inquiry after Tejasvi Surya flags frequent disruptions in Bengaluru Namma Metro

Bengaluru: BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS) has directed the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to investigate train service disruptions over the last three years and submit a report on the corrective measures taken.

In a statement, Surya said the directive was issued following his request, and stressed that passenger safety and convenience must remain BMRCL’s highest priority.

He urged the Karnataka government to treat the issue with the urgency it deserves, saying that as the authority responsible for the operations and maintenance of Namma Metro, the state government is fully accountable for ensuring safe, reliable and uninterrupted metro services.

Surya noted that 20 service disruptions have been reported since 2024 and said the incidents warrant immediate corrective action to prevent recurrence.

Calling for systemic reforms, he urged BMRCL to identify and rectify the underlying causes of repeated disruptions and restore commuters’ confidence in the metro network.

The Bengaluru South MP said ensuring the safety, reliability and efficiency of Namma Metro should remain the foremost responsibility of the authorities managing the city’s rapid transit system.

In a letter to Tejasvi Surya, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety and Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Janak Kumar Garg stated, “MD/BMRCL has already been advised to investigate the above incident and submit the corrective measures undertaken in the above case and also similar incidents of train service disruptions over the last three years. Further, MD/BMRCL has been advised for the auditing of effectiveness of operational and maintenance aspects of Metro Railway Systems.

“It may be pertinent to mention that, as per the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the Commissioner should statutorily inquire into accidents involving loss of human life or grievous injury, along with the statutory responsibility of inspecting and authorising the opening of new metro railway lines and the introduction of new rolling stock. The day-to-day operation and maintenance for the safe and reliable functioning of the metro railway system remains the responsibility of the Metro Railway Administration,” Janak Kumar Garg stated.

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya stated, “Since January 2024, nearly 20 reported technical faults and service disruptions have occurred across the Bengaluru Metro network, with the Purple Line accounting for the highest number of incidents. This is no longer about isolated breakdowns. It points to a pattern that raises serious concerns about the safety and reliability of Metro operations.”

“I spoke with several experts in metro safety and systems engineering and have written to BMRCL with a set of recommendations based on their inputs. I have also written to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle), requesting him to take cognisance of the matter and initiate whatever measures are necessary to ensure the highest standards of operational safety by holding BMRCL to account,” he said.

He urged: “The safety of every passenger using Namma Metro is paramount. Bengaluru deserves complete transparency, rigorous safety oversight, and public confidence in its Metro system.”