Centre announces relief for K’taka mango growers; Union Min Joshi thanks PM Modi, Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Central government has announced financial relief for mango growers in Karnataka who have been hit hard by falling market prices and adverse weather conditions. Under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the Centre has approved financial assistance of Rs 1,750 per quintal for Totapuri mangoes, covering up to 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of produce,

The statement was issued by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday. The announcement comes as a major relief to mango farmers across the state, many of whom have been struggling due to a sharp decline in prices during the current marketing season.

Expressing gratitude for the decision, Pralhad Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on behalf of Karnataka’s farming community for extending timely support to mango growers facing financial distress.

According to the statement, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi recently wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, drawing attention to the difficulties faced by Karnataka’s mango growers and urging the Centre to provide support under the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS).

Responding to the request, the Union Agriculture Ministry took swift action and approved financial assistance for the affected farmers. Chouhan informed Joshi of the decision through a letter, detailing the Centre’s approval of relief measures for mango growers in the state.

To safeguard the interests of Karnataka’s mango farmers, the Centre has decided to implement Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) under the Market Intervention Scheme. In accordance with MIS guidelines, the scheme will be implemented for Totapuri mangoes during the 2026-27 marketing season in Karnataka.

Under the approved package, the Centre has fixed financial assistance at Rs 1,750 per quintal, applicable for procurement up to a maximum of 1,30,000 metric tonnes. Detailed operational guidelines have been issued to the state government.

The Price Deficiency Payment scheme will remain in force for one month during the 2026-27 marketing season. Farmers seeking benefits under the scheme will be required to sell their produce through the notified Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) markets in Karnataka.

The state government has also been directed to publish a list of authorised traders dealing in Totapuri mangoes under the MIS framework for the 2026-27 season. Compensation for price losses will be transferred directly to registered farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Karnataka is one of India’s major mango-producing states, with Totapuri mangoes cultivated extensively in districts such as Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Ballari, Tumakuru, Mandya and Channarayapatna. The relief package is expected to benefit lakhs of mango growers across these regions.