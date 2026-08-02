Chennai to get 12 mini taluk offices to speed up revenue certificate services

Chennai: In a move aimed at making revenue services faster and more accessible, the Tamil Nadu government plans to establish 12 mini taluk offices with dedicated e-seva centres across Chennai to handle applications for various revenue certificates.

The proposal, which seeks to reduce delays and ease the workload at existing taluk offices, is expected to be formally announced during the forthcoming session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, according to Revenue Department officials.

The mini taluk offices will operate within the jurisdiction of Chennai’s existing taluks but will focus exclusively on certificate-related services. Residents will be able to apply for community, income, nativity, widow, legal heir and residence certificates at these centres without having to visit the main taluk offices.

Chennai currently has 16 taluk offices handling a wide range of revenue administration responsibilities.

Under the proposed pilot initiative, 12 locations have been identified for setting up mini offices specifically to improve the delivery of frequently sought revenue certificates.

The proposed offices will be established at Kodungaiyur, Erukkancherry, Porur, Mogappair, Korattur, Saligramam, Neelangarai, Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur, Thiruvanmiyur/Besant Nagar, Triplicane (Thiruvallikeni) and Manapakkam.

Revenue Department officials said headquarters deputy tehsildars would be designated as officers in charge of the mini taluk offices. Each centre will also have an exclusive e-seva facility, allowing applicants to submit requests and access certificate-related services closer to their neighbourhoods.

The plan was initially conceptualised during the previous DMK government, following concerns over the increasing workload at Chennai’s taluk offices and the time taken to process applications. The Chennai Collectorate subsequently identified suitable locations for the proposed centres.

As part of efforts to further streamline the system, the Revenue Department is examining the possibility of delegating authority to sign certain certificates to social security scheme tehsildars. These officials currently oversee old-age pensions and other welfare programmes.

Officials believe the proposed delegation would distribute responsibilities more evenly, reduce the burden on regular tehsildars and help ensure quicker disposal of applications.

The initiative forms part of the state government’s wider effort to decentralise revenue administration and make essential public services easier to access.

Officials expect the mini taluk system, if successful in Chennai, to significantly reduce congestion at existing offices while reducing the waiting period for citizens seeking certificates.