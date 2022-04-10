Christians Observe ‘Palm Sunday’ in Udupi Signifying The Beginning Of Holy Week

Udupi: Christians across the Udupi district on April 10, observed Palm Sunday, commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion and resurrection, marking the beginning of the Holy Week.

Devotees with palm leaves took part in the procession singing hymns and reciting prayers to commemorate Christ’s passion and death. After the procession, a solemn Mass was celebrated in remembrance of the passion of Christ.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Bishop of Udupi Diocese celebrated the Palm Sunday Service at St Peter’s Church Barkur along with the parish priest Fr Philip Neri Aranha and Fr Charles Saldanha.

The Faithful congregated in churches of various Christian denominations across the district and took out processions carrying palm leaves, symbolising the reception given to Jesus when he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Holding the blessed palm fronds in their hands, devotees, irrespective of age take out processions in villages and towns.

Palm Sunday is also known as the Passion Sunday. Palm Sunday is celebrated in two parts. In the first part of the service, the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem is remembered and acclaimed by all the people. The procession started from Bethany, the village of Lazarus, Martha and Mary, and ended in the Temple of Jerusalem. During the second part of the service in the church, people read and reflect on the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

The faithful will observe fast and hold special prayers in the next week until Easter Sunday on April 17, marking Christ’s resurrection after the crucifixion on April 15, the Good Friday.