CM Satheesan seeks Southern Alliance to break drug cartels

Thiruvananthapuram: Escalating his government’s crackdown on the narcotics menace, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has reached out to his counterparts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, seeking a coordinated regional offensive against interstate drug trafficking networks that have increasingly turned South India into a major transit and distribution corridor.

In letters sent to the three Chief Ministers, Satheesan called for stronger cooperation under Kerala’s flagship anti-drug campaign, ‘Operation Toofan’, which has intensified intelligence-led policing, targeted financial networks of traffickers and moved to seize illegally acquired assets.

The Chief Minister pointed out that drug syndicates now operate seamlessly across state borders, making isolated action inadequate.

Border regions linking Kerala with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with major highways, tourist hubs, student networks and urban distribution centres, have emerged as vulnerable points exploited by narcotics mafias.

Kerala Police have in recent months arrested several interstate and international drug traffickers.

However, Satheesan stressed that real-time intelligence sharing, joint operations and coordinated planning among neighbouring states are essential to dismantle organised trafficking networks and choke supply chains.

As a first step, he proposed a high-level meeting of senior officials from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to formulate a common action plan against interstate drug smuggling.

The proposed mechanism is expected to focus on intelligence exchange, surveillance of trafficking routes and coordinated enforcement operations.

Satheesan also informed the neighbouring governments that State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and Tactical Commander Putta Vikramaditya are prepared to hold discussions with police chiefs and senior home department officials of the three administrations.

The move signals the first major attempt by the new Kerala government to build a regional coalition against narcotics trafficking, an issue that has emerged as one of the state’s most pressing law-and-order challenges.

With drug networks increasingly operating beyond state boundaries, the government believes only a united southern front can effectively curb the growing menace.