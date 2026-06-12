CM Shivakumar meets Jal Shakti Minister, seeks clearance for Mekedatu Project

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil at his residence in New Delhi and urged the Centre to expedite clearances for the Mekedatu project and several other pending water resources projects vital to the state’s irrigation and drinking water requirements.

In his submission, Shivakumar, who assumed office as Chief Minister on June 3, said Karnataka remains committed to enhancing agricultural production, boosting farmers’ income and ensuring reliable irrigation facilities. He noted that Karnataka has the second-largest dryland area in the country after Rajasthan and stressed the importance of water resource projects in transforming the state’s agricultural landscape.

The Chief Minister urged the Union government to facilitate speedy clearance of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had dismissed Tamil Nadu’s objections and review petition against the project, leaving it to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to decide on its permissibility.

CM Shivakumar also sought immediate notification of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) award in the Gazette, noting that more than a decade had passed since the award was pronounced. He said the delay was affecting Karnataka’s efforts to implement the Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and fully utilise its allocated share of water.

The Chief Minister highlighted the delay in releasing the Rs 5,300 crore Central assistance announced for the Upper Bhadra Project in the Union Budget 2023-24. Describing the project as vital for drought-prone central Karnataka, he said early release of funds would benefit lakhs of farmers.

He further requested forest and wildlife clearances for the Kalasa and Bandura Nala projects in the Mahadayi basin, which are intended to meet the drinking water needs of Hubballi-Dharwad. Though the projects received approval from the Ministry of Jal Shakti in December 2022, environmental clearances are still pending, he noted.

CM Shivakumar also sought early approval for Karnataka’s proposals submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP), besides urging the Centre to ensure Karnataka receives its equitable share under the National Water Development Agency’s river-linking projects.

The Chief Minister said timely approvals would help optimise Karnataka’s water resources and improve the welfare of farmers across the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Shivakumar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The office of Shivakumar stated he paid a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and held discussions with her.

This is his first meeting with President Murmu after assuming charge as Chief Minister. He is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also paid a courtesy visit to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions with him.



