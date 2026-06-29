CM Vijay to hold first joint conference with District Collectors, police officers today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will hold his first joint conference with District Collectors and senior police officers on Monday since assuming office, launching a two-day review of governance, law and order, and development priorities ahead of the presentation of the revised Budget for 2026-27.

The June 29-30 conference will bring together District Collectors and senior police officials from across the state to deliberate on 43 key governance issues covering public administration, policing, welfare, agriculture, health, education and infrastructure.

Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar held a preparatory interaction with Collectors and senior officials on Sunday ahead of the conference. A major focus of the joint sessions will be strengthening law and order through measures to curb drug trafficking, cybercrime, illegal mining, illicit liquor and tobacco sales, corruption-free public service delivery and crimes against women.

Officials will also review the execution of pending warrants, monitoring of habitual offenders, handling caste-related issues and the speedy disposal of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The conference will also assess the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, protection of senior citizens, welfare of migrant workers, road safety initiatives and the functioning of the Singapenn Adiradi Padai scheme.

Civic issues such as stray dog management and the efficiency of the Public Distribution System will also come up for discussion.

Separate sessions for District Collectors will evaluate district-wise performance across key departments. In the agriculture sector, discussions will cover the Agristack farmers’ registry, digital crop surveys, farmers’ markets and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Revenue administration will come under review through discussions on online revenue services, issuance and transfer of pattas, identification of land for public infrastructure projects and disaster preparedness.

The government will also deliberate on the retrieval of encroached temple lands and measures to improve civic amenities around temples.

Other agenda items include expansion of rooftop solar projects and green energy initiatives, tuberculosis control, screening for non-communicable diseases, higher education enrolment, prevention of ragging, school enrolment and infrastructure, promotion of Tamil in administration, the functioning of e-Sevai and Aadhaar centres, MSME loan disbursement, drinking water supply, housing schemes including house-site pattas and the Maaman Seer Scheme, welfare measures for unorganised workers and persons with disabilities, restoration of water bodies, eviction of encroachments and tourism development. The conference is expected to set the government’s administrative priorities for the coming months.