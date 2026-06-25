CM Yogi congratulates UP BJP’s new office bearers; state chief says equal representation ensured

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a new organisational team for Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the newly-appointed office bearers while state chief Pankaj Chaudhary stated that attempts have been made to ensure an equal representation from all communities and regions.

The list, released by Chaudhary, includes appointments to several key positions, with 19 state vice presidents, eight state general secretaries, and 19 state secretaries named.

In a post on X, CM Adityanath said: Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly-appointed office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh.”

The UP CM expressed confidence that the new members will play an “important role in further strengthening the organisation under the successful guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conveying the spirit of ‘Nation First’ to every individual, and in infusing new energy into the resolve for public service.”

“Infinite best wishes for the successful tenure of all of you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP President, Pankaj Chaudhary told IANS that BJP “represents all sections of society”.

“We take everyone along including the youth and women. We ensure that there is representation from all communities and all regions, and that our workers from every area get an almost equal representation. This is the effort that has been made,” he said.

The BJP’s decision to carry out a major restructuring of its state unit comes ahead of the Assembly elections to be held early next year.

The reshuffle appears to be the party’s attempt to strike a balance across social groups and regions, while also inducting fresh faces and assigning them significant responsibilities.

Among those appointed as state vice presidents are Suresh Rana, Satyapal Saini, Dharmendra Singh, Priyanka Rawat, Archana Mishra, Pooja Pal, Rajesh Yadav and Alok Gupta.

Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, Geeta Shakya, Abhijat Mishra, Upendra Rawat and Sanjay Rai have been named as state general secretaries.

The list of state secretaries includes Vijay Shivhare, Basant Tyagi, Shivbhushan Singh, Sahjanand Rai, Anil Yadav, Avdhesh Srivastava, Vijay Rajbhar, Rakesh Bind, Rahul Valmiki and Aakanksha Sonkar, among others.