Cong balances experience, fresh faces in Karnataka Cabinet expansion; Nagendra’s inclusion a surprise

Bengaluru: The Congress party on Monday balanced experience and fresh faces in the expanded Karnataka Cabinet. However, the inclusion of senior Congress leader and MLA, B. Nagendra has emerged as one of the most surprising decisions of the leadership, with the Opposition expected to target the government over the alleged Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Nagendra had resigned as a minister following allegations linked to the alleged scam and the subsequent investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, Congress sources said the party leadership sought a legal opinion from senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi before deciding on his reinduction into the ministry.

According to party sources, the state CID has given Nagendra a clean chit, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to investigate the alleged financial irregularities. The Congress leadership is understood to have weighed both the legal and political implications before clearing his return to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet expansion also saw several surprises and omissions, reflecting the delicate balancing act undertaken by the Congress high command.

Former minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is considered a close political associate of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, did not find a place in the expanded ministry. Political observers view her exclusion as a setback.

Senior Congress leaders H.C. Mahadevappa, Tanveer Sait, Dinesh Gundu Rao, S.S. Mallikarjun and H.K. Patil were also among those who missed out on Cabinet berths.

Among the new inductees, former minister Madhu Bangarappa expressed gratitude to the party leadership and pledged to work for all sections of society.

“I have got an opportunity to work under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The people and the party have reposed faith in me. We will work for those who voted for us as well as those who did not,” Bangarappa said.

Ajay Singh, son of former Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh, thanked the Congress leadership for inducting him into the ministry. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Jevargi constituency in Kalaburagi district.

“I thank the party leadership for this opportunity. I also thank the people of Karnataka and the voters of Jevargi. I missed out in 2018 and 2023. My father always told me that politics is a waiting game and one has to be patient. His advice has finally come true,” he said.

Former minister Shivaraj Tangadagi thanked the Congress leadership, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Priyank Kharge for reposing faith in him.

“My supporters prayed every day for my return to the Cabinet. They even undertook pilgrimages to Mantralaya and Tirupati. I will work to the best of my ability and earn the appreciation of the people of Karnataka,” he said.

Challakere MLA T. Raghu Moorthy, a third-term legislator, described his induction as the reward for years of loyalty and perseverance.

“I thank AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. I received a call from the Chief Minister informing me about my induction. I first aspired for a party ticket in 2008 but was denied. After years of working for the party, I was eventually nominated. Even when the BJP swept Chitradurga district, I retained my seat. My loyalty and experience have been recognised,” he said.

Five-time MLA H.C. Balakrishna thanked Chief Minister Shivakumar, D.K. Suresh, Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command for reposing confidence in him.

“I will live up to the trust placed in me. The Chief Minister and his family have always supported me. I will discharge my responsibilities sincerely,” he said. Balakrishna had been one of the strongest supporters of Shivakumar’s candidature for the Chief Minister’s post.

Haveri MLA Rudrappa Lamani said his induction demonstrated that dedication and hard work are eventually rewarded.

“I did not lobby for a Cabinet berth. I received a call from the Chief Minister while I was in my native place. This proves that honesty and hard work pay. I am ready to take on any responsibility. Improving drinking water supply and underground drainage facilities will be among my priorities,” he said.

The Cabinet expansion also saw the return of former minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, whose inclusion surprised many political observers after controversies that followed the Davanagere bypoll. Party sources said his organisational abilities and contribution to the Congress campaign in Kerala were among the factors considered by the leadership.

Another surprise inclusion was Bengaluru MLA Rizwan Arshad, regarded as one of the young faces of the Congress. Party leaders credited his organisational work and efforts during the Davanagere bye-election as factors that strengthened his case for a ministerial berth.

Former minister Santosh Lad welcomed the Cabinet expansion and expressed his preference to once again handle the Labour portfolio.

“I would like to get back the Labour Department. The government has struck a balance between experienced leaders and fresh faces. Whenever such an exercise is undertaken, there will naturally be some dissatisfaction. Overall, I welcome the Cabinet expansion,” he said.

Former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was not included in the ministry, said he had no disappointment over the decision.

“I had no expectations. I have already served as a minister. Others should also get an opportunity and gain administrative experience. It is good that the state now has a full-fledged Cabinet,” he said.



