Cop injured as car racers go berserk in Hyderabad’s IT hub

Hyderabad: A police constable was injured as a car hit him when he tried to stop the vehicle during car racing by a group of youths in the Information Technology hub of Madhapur, past midnight.

Police constable Ramesh suffered a fracture in his hand when he tried to stop a car as a group of youths created chaos with car racing and stunts near Niluofer Cafe.

Three policemen armed with lathis tried to stop a car creating nuisance with modified silencer.

In the video circulated on social media, several youngsters were seen on the road to witness the car racing and stunts.

A policeman smashed the car with his baton. When the car did not stop, the cops chased it, and one of them pulled out the youth driving the vehicle.

Police said the car driver hit one of the constables intentionally, leaving him with a fractured hand. The driver has been taken into custody by Cyberabad Police.

On weekends, dozens of youths take to the roads in the IT corridor and indulge in dangerous car and bike racing and also resort to vehicle stunts.

Despite warnings by police, the youths are performing car and bike racing, creating panic on the city roads.

Meanwhile, during the special checks against drunk driving on the weekend, Cyberabad Police apprehended 294 offenders.

According to police, 255 of those found drunk were riding two-wheelers. Five offenders were driving three-wheelers and 34 four-wheelers.

Offenders were categorised based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels. According to police, 244 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 30 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, while 20 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Cyberabad Police reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence. If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

During the last week (May 18 to 23), a total of 156 drunk driving cases were disposed of in the courts. While 10 offenders were fined and jailed, one person was fined and directed to do social service. Police said courts imposed a fine on 145 persons.