Cross-voting row: Amid leadership questions, K’taka BJP chief sees differences ending soon

Mangaluru (Karnataka): The political row over the recent Karnataka Legislative Council cross-voting intensified on Friday, with BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra asserting that his “time is good” and expressing confidence that the differences within the party leadership would soon be resolved.

It may be noted that following the cross-voting, Vijayendra’s leadership has come under scrutiny, with allegations that he has joined hands with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking to media representatives after visiting the famous pilgrimage centre of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Vijayendra dismissed speculation over internal dissent and said he has been closely observing developments within the party over the past two-and-a-half years.

“My time is good. I have been observing everything for the last two-and-a-half years and I know what is happening. If I cannot take the senior leaders into confidence, then I am unfit to be the State President. I have not committed any wrongdoing, nor is there any need to disrespect senior leaders. The party’s national leadership has entrusted me with this responsibility, and everything will be resolved in the coming days,” he said.

Clarifying his role as the State BJP chief, Vijayendra said he was appointed to strengthen the party organisation and not with the objective of becoming the next Chief Minister.

“I have been made the State President to strengthen the party organisation, not to become the next Chief Minister. I am working as part of a team. If maintaining coordination is considered a crime, then that is my only offence. I have immense faith in my party and its workers,” he stated.

On the controversy surrounding cross-voting in the Legislative Council elections, Vijayendra said he was unsure whether Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had any role in the episode but maintained that BJP legislators had not cross-voted on their own.

“I do not know whether D.K. Shivakumar had any role in the cross-voting or not. However, none of our MLAs cross-voted voluntarily. Whoever may have conspired behind it, the truth will come out,” he said.

In a lighter vein, Vijayendra remarked, “D.K. Shivakumar is a multi-talented Chief Minister. Whoever’s house he visits, he makes them feel as though he is one among their own family members.”

Speaking on the proposed Bidadi Integrated Township Project, Vijayendra said the BJP would continue its agitation in support of farmers and oppose any move to displace them.

“We will fight for the farmers in the Bidadi township issue. The BJP will not allow farmers to be uprooted from their lands. We will announce our future course of protest in Bengaluru,” he said.

Referring to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Vijayendra alleged financial irregularities in the implementation of the flagship welfare programme.

“The CAG report has pointed out irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. There are Guarantee Implementation Committees from the State level to the district level, and crores of rupees of public money are being spent on these committees. If such irregularities have taken place, what were these committees doing? The government should send the Guarantee Committee chairpersons home and instead work in coordination with government officials,” he alleged.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Vijayendra accused the Congress of spreading misinformation.

“The Congress is indulging in misinformation regarding the SIR exercise. We are creating awareness about SIR in every Assembly constituency across the State, and party workers have been assigned the responsibility for the campaign,” he said.

Expressing concern over the prevailing drought-like conditions in Karnataka, Vijayendra said he had offered prayers at Dharmasthala for timely rainfall and the welfare of farmers.

“There is a severe drought-like situation in the State. I prayed that the State receives adequate rainfall, farmers’ lives improve, and they receive scientific and remunerative prices for their crops,” he said.