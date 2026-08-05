Daddal resigns, Subba Reddy voices anger after being left out of Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru: Signs of discontent within the Karnataka Congress intensified on Wednesday following the recent Cabinet expansion, with Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal resigning as Chairman of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., and Chikkaballapur MLA Subba Reddy publicly expressing his disappointment over being denied a ministerial berth.

Daddal submitted his resignation to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, requesting that it be accepted with immediate effect. However, he did not publicly state the reason for stepping down.

Meanwhile, Subba Reddy said Bagepalli constituency had not been represented in the state Cabinet since Independence and lamented that it had once again been overlooked.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MLA said he could have become a minister during the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ had he decided to switch sides.

“If I had taken the other route during Operation Lotus, I would have become a minister. But my conscience did not allow me to do that. I believed that one day my loyalty to the party would be recognised. However, the party has not shown the same loyalty towards me,” he said.

Subba Reddy claimed that BJP leader and his friend K. Sudhakar had invited him to join the BJP during ‘Operation Lotus’.

“Sudhakar asked me to join the BJP. He told me that both of us would together be in charge of Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts. But I refused to join the BJP,” he said.

Describing himself as “unlucky”, the MLA, however, ruled out quitting the Congress.

“I don’t have luck. But under no circumstances will I resign,” he clarified.

He also alleged that senior Congress leaders had not campaigned for him during the Assembly elections and that he had not received any financial assistance from the party.

“The state leadership did not campaign for me to become an MLA. I did not receive even one rupee from the party fund,” he alleged.

Subba Reddy urged the state government to provide greater financial assistance for the development of his constituency.

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka incharge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the residence of Congress MLA Priya Krishna in Bengaluru amid continuing discontent over the Cabinet expansion.

Supporters of Priya Krishna and his father, former minister M. Krishnappa, have been staging protests demanding that either Priya Krishna or Krishnappa be accommodated in the state Cabinet. Surjewala’s visit assumes significance as the Congress leadership seeks to contain resentment among party legislators following the expansion of the ministry.



