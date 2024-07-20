Dead Dog Dragged Behind Two-wheeler in Shirva, Video Goes Viral in Social Media

Udupi: In an incident of animal cruelty, a man dragged a dead dog for over a kilometer, tying it behind his motorbike near Shirva in Udupi district.

The Video has gone viral on Social media. The video shows a dead dog tied to the scooter with a chain and dragged.

When Mangalorean.com contacted Shirva PSI he said that A man from Mallar had tied his dog to the scooter with a chain and dragged it to Shirva. Some people recorded the incident which has gone viral on Social media. We will be filing an FIR against the person, he said.

The social media users expressed anger against the person for his cruelty and demanded action against him.