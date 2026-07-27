Delhi Traffic cops rescue advocate after he collapses while riding motorcycle at ITO crossing

New Delhi: In a humanitarian gesture, a Delhi Traffic Police Inspector and his colleagues on Monday rushed an ailing advocate to hospital within minutes of his collapsing while riding a motorcycle at the busy ITO crossing, said an official.

Traffic Inspector, Kamla Market, Gopal and his team came to the rescue of Advocate Namneet, who suffered a suspected cardiac emergency while riding through the intersection around 11.55 a.m., said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Central Range, in a statement.

The DCP said that Traffic Inspector Gopal, while regulating traffic at A-Point (ITO), noticed that the advocate suddenly lost control of his motorcycle and collapsed on the road while travelling from Indraprastha towards A-Point or the intersection near Tilak Bridge.

Preliminary observations suggested that the rider had suffered severe chest pain, possibly aggravated by the prevailing extreme heat, said the statement.

Realising the critical nature of the situation, Traffic Inspector Gopal and his staff immediately rushed to the victim’s aid.

“The rider’s helmet was carefully removed, and CPR along with first aid was administered on the spot,” said the statement.

Realising that every second was crucial and considering the heavy traffic congestion in the area, the Traffic Inspector took the decision to personally shift the victim to hospital in his official vehicle instead of waiting for an ambulance, said the DCP (Traffic).

The motorcyclist was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital within two minutes, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Doctors are conducting further medical examination to ascertain the exact cause of the medical emergency, he said.

The timely action and presence of mind displayed by the Kamla Market Traffic Staff ensured that the victim received immediate medical attention during the crucial golden minutes, said the DCP (Traffic).

He said the incident once again highlights that Delhi Traffic Police personnel are not only entrusted with regulating traffic but also stand ready to respond to emergencies and save lives whenever required.