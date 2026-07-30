Dharmendra Pradhan holds development review meet with Odisha CM, senior BJP leaders

Bhubaneshwar: Senior BJP leader and MP Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, and other senior BJP leaders, days after stepping down as the Union Education Minister.

The discussions, held on Wednesday, centred on key developmental initiatives and other important issues concerning the state.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X late on Wednesday, Pradhan said deliberations were held on a range of matters related to Odisha’s development.

“Discussions were held with the Chief Minister of the state, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the state in-charge, and the Members of Parliament from our party on various important matters related to Odisha’s developmental works,” the former Union Minister wrote.

The meeting came a day after Pradhan returned to his home state for the first time since resigning as Union Education Minister amid widespread protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

On his arrival in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Pradhan was accorded a warm reception by BJP leaders and state ministers at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet on July 25, taking moral responsibility for the irregularities surrounding the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Soon after his resignation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised Pradhan’s contribution to the education sector and acknowledged his decision to step down on moral grounds.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “As Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan led transformative reforms, including the historic National Education Policy (NEP 2020), laying a strong foundation for the future of millions of students across the nation.”

He further added, “Prioritising high moral values above all else, his decision to resign reflects his deep principle and an unwavering dedication to public service. We all are confident of successful future days for him. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless his journey ahead.”