Does hate speech law not apply to Gandhis, their slaves: K’taka BJP on Kharge’s remarks against RSS, BJP

Bengaluru: Taking objection to controversial statements of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge against the RSS and BJP, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Wednesday questioned if the hate speech law does not apply to “fake Gandhis and the slaves of fake Gandhis?”

In his media statement, Ashoka questioned, “Dear Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has the hate speech law been exempted for speeches that incite against Hindus? Or does the hate speech law not apply to fake Gandhis and the slaves of fake Gandhis?”

“The anti-Hindu Congress party is filling its cup of sin. It is breaking the dam of Hindu patience. The day to drive the Congress party out of Karnataka is not far away,” Ashoka stated.

It can be recalled that during an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Monday, Kharge, citing the Quran, said if a poisonous snake is passing in front of someone, even if he is offering namaz, then he should leave the namaz and kill that poisonous snake.

“I would say that breaking the namaz does not matter. The RSS and the BJP are that poisonous snake,” Kharge had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha will organise a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today against the Karnataka government’s policies and Kharge.

According to a statement, the protest will be led by BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraj. State General Secretary Sandeep Ravi and other office bearers of the Yuva Morcha are also expected to be present during the demonstration.

A delegation of the Karnataka unit of the BJP on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge with the State Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem, alleging that he made a provocative speech during an election campaign in Assam.

In their submission, the BJP leaders demanded the immediate arrest of Kharge for allegedly inciting violence and called for enhanced security arrangements to ensure the safety of BJP workers.

In the complaint, BJP leaders alleged that Kharge, while addressing a public gathering, made remarks comparing the BJP and RSS to a “poisonous snake” and claimed that such statements could incite violence against party workers.