Donation case: V Somanna says Lord Ram will deal with embezzlers; Priyank Kharge seeks answers from UP govt

Bengaluru: Commenting on the pilfering of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna, stated that Lord Ram will deal with those who misused temple funds and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge sought accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to reporters in Davanagere on Saturday, Union Minister Somanna stated, “No matter whoever has done the wrong thing, it is wrong. The Uttar Pradesh government has formed an SIT. It is a sin to have committed such an act in the name of god. Ram will punish those who committed fraud in his name.”

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday urged Prime Minister Modi and the UP CM Adityanath to break their silence and clarify allegations regarding the misuse of donations collected for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Addressing reporters at his official residence, Kharge said there must be complete transparency in the utilisation of funds collected from the public for the temple project.

He called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and said the truth should be placed before the people of the country.

“The public has a right to know how the donations collected for the construction of the Ram Mandir have been utilised. There must be complete transparency in the use of public contributions,” he said.

Kharge asserted that it was the responsibility of the Central government to respond to the allegations in a transparent and accountable manner.

He urged the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh government to issue a clarification and ensure that an impartial probe is conducted into the allegations to maintain public trust.

“The Central government must take appropriate steps to uphold the confidence of the people by ensuring accountability and transparency in the handling of public donations,” Kharge said.

“I have stated long ago that BJP indulged in committing fraud. In five years, Rs 500 crore has been looted. I had stated earlier that in the name of Lord Ram, the BJP is committing cheating. There is role of big persons in the case,” Priyank Kharge stated.

The Ram Mandir donation case refers to an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations made by devotees to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The controversy surfaced after discrepancies were found in the handling of cash and valuables donated at the temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sought a probe, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a SIT.

Based on the SIT’s preliminary findings, an FIR was registered against eight people, including staff responsible for handling and counting donations. They face allegations of criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of temple donations.

Amid the controversy, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra reportedly stepped down, taking moral responsibility, although the investigation into the alleged irregularities is continuing.

The case has triggered political reactions, with Opposition parties demanding greater transparency and, in some cases, a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, while the Uttar Pradesh government has maintained that the allegations are being investigated through due legal process.