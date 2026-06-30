Drug-free K’taka: Shivakumar urges parents not to hide children’s addiction

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday declared that the state government’s goal is to make state drug-free by 2028 and called upon citizens, students and youth to join hands with the government in eliminating the narcotics menace.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2026 programme organised by the Karnataka Police at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

“Our goal is to build a drug-free and addiction-free Karnataka by 2028. We have taken a pledge towards achieving this objective. If the public, youth and students join hands with the government, we can eradicate this illegal trade,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government’s message was “Quit drugs, choose happiness” and urged young people to adopt positive values and resist pressure to consume narcotics.

“Parents should not hide their children’s drug addiction fearing loss of social reputation. The longer such problems are concealed, the greater the damage to the child’s future. Counsel your children and cooperate with the police so that the source of the drugs can be identified. This will help protect many more young people. I have instructed the police department to ensure that the identities of such children are kept confidential,” he said.

Announcing a new incentive, Shivakumar said the government had decided to reward members of the public who provide credible information about drug consumption and trafficking.

“Parents and members of the public who provide confidential information about drug abuse will be rewarded by the police department. This will help us dismantle the supply network. The fight against drugs will protect families, communities and the state while contributing to the nation’s progress,” he said.

“We must create our own ideals. The pledge we have taken today should become a lifelong commitment. We should also spread awareness in our surroundings. Many may try to influence or pressure young people, but students and youth should not succumb to such pressure. They must remain physically and mentally strong and not lose emotional balance,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s enforcement efforts, Shivakumar said narcotic substances worth Rs 89 crore had been destroyed over the past three years under the leadership of former Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

“I congratulate all senior police officers, constables and personnel who have worked to dismantle these drug networks. Their contribution is commendable,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged parents not to conceal cases of substance abuse involving their children out of fear of social stigma.

Shivakumar said a drug-free Karnataka was not merely a government slogan but a collective commitment of every Kannadiga.

“We are all born as human beings. Dying without achievement is an insult to death, and living without ideals is an insult to life. We must move forward with values and determination. We have all taken a pledge to eradicate the menace of drugs from society. I congratulate the students, parents and educational institutions that have joined this movement,” he said.

Expressing concern over emerging trends, Shivakumar said the police had informed the government that intoxicating substances were being mixed with products such as pan masala and gutka, and that drugs were increasingly being supplied to consumers through home delivery arranged over the phone.

“I have made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone found mixing narcotic substances with pan masala or gutka. Home Minister Priyank Kharge is leading the department efficiently and taking firm action against the drug menace,” he said.

Referring to a World Health Organization report, the Chief Minister said nearly 13 to 14 lakh people die every year in India due to tobacco consumption.

“Our country’s culture, language and diversity are admired across the world. Drug abuse and addiction should never become our identity,” he added.

Shivakumar said the Student Policing system had already been introduced in schools and colleges to create awareness among young people. He noted that a dedicated task force had also been constituted earlier under the leadership of the then Home Minister to curb drug abuse and other illegal activities.

“People must work with the police to eliminate drug abuse and other unlawful activities. This should become our foremost responsibility,” he said.

Appealing directly to students, the Chief Minister said they could play an important role in helping friends overcome addiction.

“You can help transform the lives of your friends who have fallen victim to substance abuse. As students, you are also responsible citizens of the country. The entire world looks to Bengaluru. Every year, Karnataka produces nearly 19,940 doctors, over one lakh nurses and thousands of engineers. Ours is a state with exceptional human resources, and we must protect our youth from the threat of drugs,” he said.

He also urged people to trust the police, describing the force as an extension of every family.

“The police are working for the welfare of society and the state. They are not against families but are committed to protecting them. All elected representatives must join hands in building a drug-free Karnataka,” he said.