EAM Jaishankar, US counterpart Rubio discuss Strategic Partnership, issues of mutual interest

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday discussed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and regional, global, and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar stated that he looked forward to attending the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting along with his colleagues from Australia, Japan, and the US here on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and other officials attended the meeting.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated: “Good discussions with Secretary Rubio of USA in New Delhi. Reviewed the entire spectrum of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and energy, defence and security, critical minerals and AI, nuclear & people-to-people, counter-terror and counter-narcotics cooperation.

“Regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed. Have a detailed readout at the press conference thereafter. Look forward to joining Secretary Rubio and our colleagues from Australia and Japan for the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Tuesday,” he added.

Jaishankar, Rubio, and their Australian and Japanese counterparts, Penny Wong and Toshimitsu Motegi, respectively, will attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled to be hosted by India on March 26.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar outlined India’s five-point approach on key regional and global issues, stressing that New Delhi advocates dialogue and diplomacy for conflict resolution, supports uninterrupted maritime commerce, and strongly opposes the weaponisation of trade and resources.

Addressing a joint press briefing with his US counterpart after delegation-level talks held at Hyderabad House, he said India and the United States continue to maintain regular engagement and strategic coordination across a broad range of sectors.

“This is the Secretary’s first visit to India, but ever since he has assumed office, we have been in regular touch. This has included occasions in Washington, D.C., and New York, and also on the sidelines of other events, the most recent one being in France. We have had a continuous engagement which has facilitated our overseeing the broad-based and growing cooperation between our two nations,” Jaishankar said.

Highlighting the political understanding between New Delhi and Washington, the External Affairs Minister said the India-US strategic partnership is built on converging interests in several areas of mutual importance.

“In terms of the political understanding between India and the US, we have a strategic partnership which emanates from a convergence of national interests in many areas,” he stated.

Listing India’s broad position on important regional and global matters, Jaishankar said New Delhi remains committed to diplomacy, lawful conduct, economic resilience, and trusted global partnerships.

“One, that we advocate dialogue and diplomacy to address conflicts. Two, we support safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Three, we demand scrupulous respect for international law. Fourth, we are against the weaponisation of market shares and resources. And five, we believe in the value of trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains to de-risk the global economy,” he said.