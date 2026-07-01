Ensure no voter loses right to vote during SIR exercise, says Karnataka Deputy CM

Belagavi: Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said the SIR exercise should be carried out carefully to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote, and that every effort should be made to ensure that no voter loses the right to vote.

He urged Congress workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party and continue striving for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward classes and minorities.

Addressing party leaders and workers during his visit to the Belagavi District Congress office, Parameshwara said the SIR exercise has triggered discussions across the country regarding its merits and shortcomings. Keeping in mind the challenges witnessed during electoral processes in other states, Karnataka must ensure that voters’ rights are fully protected, he said.

He said the SIR process should be conducted properly in every Assembly constituency. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other concerned officials should work in coordination to ensure that the names of eligible voters are not deleted unnecessarily. He added that Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars have been empowered to issue residence certificates, which would simplify the process and reduce inconvenience to the public.

Referring to the Centre-State relationship, Parameshwara said Karnataka has faced several challenges in the past due to delays in receiving Central funds and inadequate financial support for various welfare programmes. “We have experienced delays in the release of Central grants, difficulties in implementing development schemes and challenges in delivering welfare benefits to the poor. Even programmes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and MGNREGA have not received adequate financial support. We know from experience how the lack of cooperation from the Central government affects development works,” he said.

He said the Congress party has always placed the welfare of the poor at the centre of its governance agenda. To continue implementing its pro-people schemes beyond 2028, the party would once again require the support and blessings of the people, he added.

“For this reason, the SIR process must be taken seriously, and every effort should be made to ensure that no voter loses their right to vote. Wherever irregularities are noticed, they will be monitored, and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Speaking about organisational matters, Parameshwara said changes in office-bearers and executive positions are natural whenever a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president assumes office. Dedicated and deserving workers who have contributed to the party at the district level would be identified and given suitable responsibilities.

He said ministers, MLAs and district Congress presidents should jointly prepare and submit names for appointments to various party posts, including general secretaries. These recommendations would be examined before being placed before the KPCC president for a final decision.

Calling the Congress office “a temple” for party workers and the party itself “a mother”, Parameshwara said there should be no negligence in maintaining and developing party offices.

Recalling his tenure as KPCC president, he said around 13 Congress office buildings were constructed at the district and taluk levels. He also said the Bharat Jodo building was constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore, though he left office before it could be inaugurated.

He credited former Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and Minister Satish Jarkiholi for their efforts in establishing the Belagavi District Congress office. He recalled that the issue had been discussed extensively in the Cabinet and that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while serving as a minister, had strongly advocated acquiring a suitable site for the office. The foundation stone was laid after Rs 25 lakh was sanctioned for purchasing the land.

Parameshwara said he had instructed ministers to visit local Congress offices whenever they toured districts or taluks so that they could remain connected with grassroots workers. While some ministers followed the practice, others could not, he noted.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Parameshwara said he began working for the Congress at a young age. He served as the party’s General Secretary for seven years before being appointed Vice President by former Chief Ministers Dharam Singh and S.M. Krishna. Later, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi inducted him into the Congress Working Committee, after which he also served as chairman of the party’s campaign committee.

“Every party worker who serves sincerely will get an opportunity. Let all of us work together to strengthen Congress and strive for the welfare of the poor, Dalits, backward classes and minorities,” he said.

He also recalled chairing a committee formed to recommend responsibilities for party workers. The committee had identified nearly 800 workers across Karnataka and prepared recommendations for their appointment to various committees. Although the report was submitted to the then KPCC president and Chief Minister, it was not implemented for various reasons.

Parameshwara said a new Chief Minister and KPCC president are now in office, and discussions have already been held regarding giving greater responsibilities to party workers. He assured that he would personally meet both leaders and urge them to expedite the process.

Expressing his deep respect for the Congress party, he said its legacy rooted in India’s freedom movement has inspired confidence and courage among the people, and it is the responsibility of party workers to carry forward that legacy. He also congratulated Vinay, who has been serving as the Belagavi Rural District Congress president for nearly 11 years.

Speaking in his capacity as Revenue Minister, Parameshwara expressed concern over the deficient monsoon this year. He said nearly 75 per cent of the country is facing drought-like conditions and there is no immediate forecast of substantial rainfall.

He said he would convene a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of seven districts that are likely to face water shortages and issue strict instructions to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water and that the public does not face hardship.