Extortion in Jail, Case Registered Against 4 Accused under KCOCA Act

Mangaluru: Sections of KCOCA Act have been invoked against thr accused who are involved in a case of extortion registered in the Barke Police Station.

CrNo 76/2025 was registered against Dhanush Bhandary alias Dhanu, Dilesh Bangera alias Dillu, Loy Vegas alias Loy and Sachin Talapadi under sections 308(4) and 3(5) of BNS for committing extortion while in Jail from a fellow prisoner.

The accused assaulted a fellow prisoner and extorted Rs 20000 from him which was deposited in the accounts given by the victim’s wife.

The accused already had more than one case under trial in court and the cases attract more than 3 years punishment against them which attracts the definitions of Organized Crime, Organized Crime Syndicate and Continuing unlawful activity as defined in the KCOCA Act.

The punishment under the act is minimum of 5 years which may extend to life imprisonment. If their act results in death of any person, punishment is either life imprisonment or death.

Any person who is a member of an organized crime also is punishable by atleast 5 years to life even if there are no previous cases against him.

DSP rank officer has to investigate the case as mandated in the act and ACP North Mr. Srikanth is nominated as investigation