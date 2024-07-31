Family Needs Help to Find Missing Calista Ferraro

Mangaluru: Family members of a girl who has gone missing since July 30 need help to trace her.

The missing girl is Calista Ferraro (18) from Bejai.

According to the family members, on July 30 at around 1 pm, Calista left home and never returned. Family members are desperate and seek help in finding her. Calista was last seen on 30 July at 1 PM at Bejai. She was last seen wearing a white and dark blue line T-shirt.

If anyone has any information kindly call 9845304289 or inform the Urwa Police Station.