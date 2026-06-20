Father Muller participant of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) Incentive Disbursement Event

Mangaluru: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Mangaluru, organized a programme on the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) Incentive Disbursement Event on 19 June 2026, at the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry hall, which was attended by the HR & Establishment offices of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 15 August 2025, is a flagship employment-linked incentive scheme aimed at promoting formal employment and strengthening social security coverage across the country. The Scheme provides incentives to eligible first-time employees as well as employers generating additional employment, and is envisaged to facilitate the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs during its implementation period.

In this connection, the EPFO Regional Office, Mangaluru, organized a Programme on 19 June 2026 at 3:30 PM at the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Auditorium, Mangaluru. The programme was live-streamed in alignment with the national event, which the Hon’ble Prime Minister attended from New Delhi, and it formed part of the nationwide release of PM-VBRY benefits to eligible employees and employers.

The programme in Mangalore was attended by Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), D.K., Shri Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, and other government officials, as well as employers and employees from various industries and organizations.

Mrs Jyothi Pinto, Human Resource Manager representing Father Muller Charitable Institutions and the Employers of Mangalore, shared that the PM VBRY scheme not only motivated employers to expand their workforce but also that each recruit represents a livelihood secured, a family supported, and a direct contribution to the nation’s economic progress. She thanked the Government of India for this visionary initiative, which the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched.

This program was also attended by Ms Juliet Lobo, Superintendent of the Father Muller Establishment, and two newly joined staff members: Mr Lester Lobo and Ms Preetha D’Souza, who received their Appointment Orders on the dais.