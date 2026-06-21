Fire Breaks Out at Fruit Storage Shop in Adi-Udupi Market

Udupi: A major fire broke out at a fruit storage shop in the Adi-Udupi Market area on Sunday, causing extensive property damage estimated at several lakhs of rupees.

According to preliminary reports, the incident is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The electrical fault reportedly ignited boxes containing fruits stored inside the shop, after which the flames spread rapidly throughout the premises. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the interior of the establishment and destroyed the stocked fruits along with other materials kept there.

The intensity of the blaze created panic in the busy market area, with nearby traders and passersby alerting the authorities. On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and immediately launched firefighting operations. Their swift response helped bring the fire under control before it could spread to adjoining shops and other commercial establishments in the vicinity.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the entire stock of fruits and several other items inside the shop were gutted, resulting in heavy financial losses to the shop owner. Officials said the damage is likely to run into several lakhs of rupees.

Further assessment of the incident is expected, while the exact cause of the fire will be confirmed after a detailed inquiry. Residents and traders expressed concern over the safety of electrical installations in the market area and urged authorities to conduct safety checks to prevent future incidents.