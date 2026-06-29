Fire erupts on 21st floor of Noida high-rise; CM Yogi orders swift rescue measures

Noida: A major fire broke out on Monday at a high-rise residential apartment in Noida’s Sector 119, triggering panic among residents and prompting a large-scale emergency response. The blaze was reported on the 21st floor of the Aranya Society, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

According to officials, nearly six fire engines were deployed immediately after the fire department received the alert. Firefighters launched an intensive operation to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to other parts of the building.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an explosion in an air-conditioner unit. However, the exact cause will be established only after a detailed investigation.

Rescue teams carried out searches across the affected floor, and initial reports indicated that no residents were trapped inside the building. Fire personnel continued cooling operations while ensuring the safety of occupants.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to oversee relief and rescue efforts on priority. He instructed the administration to reach the site without delay, closely monitor the situation, and ensure that emergency operations are carried out efficiently.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to make adequate medical arrangements for anyone injured in the incident and stressed the need for vigilance at every level until the operation is completed.

The Noida fire comes amid a series of recent fire incidents in residential complexes. Earlier this month, fires were reported from two residential buildings in Noida, one in Sector 74 and another in Sector 52.

In a separate incident on Monday morning, a fire also broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Keshav Puram area. Fire department personnel rescued three people trapped on the terrace, including two women and a man. Officials confirmed that all three were brought to safety without sustaining any injuries.