FKCA Donates ₹10 Lakh to FMCI for Oncology: A Gesture of Gratitude and Collaboration

Mangalore: The Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations (FKCA) from Bangalore marked a significant milestone in philanthropy by donating ₹10,00,000/—to Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) for the oncology department. The heartfelt ceremony, which was held at FMCI’s premises at 10 AM, witnessed a gathering of FKCA members, FMCI dignitaries, and well-wishers.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, who extended his gratitude to all present. Director Designate FMCI & Administrator FMHMC&H/FMCOPS Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, who served as the key liaison between FKCA and FMCI, elaborated on the shared vision and values of the two organizations. Highlighting the alignment in their mission to uplift society and support the needy, he emphasized the potential for a long-term partnership in sharing resources and ideas for greater societal impact.

FKCA members shared their personal experiences with FMCI, resonating with emotions of healing and comfort. Several attendees recounted how FMCI had touched their lives—whether it was through the birth of their children, routine check-ups, or even coping with the loss of loved ones. Each story echoed a sense of belonging and gratitude for the compassionate care FMCI provides.

The highlight of the gathering was the formal handover of the cheque by Mr Robert Cutinha, Chairperson of FKCA, accompanied by Mr Vincent Dsouza, General Secretary, and other FKCA members. The funds, raised through the efforts of FKCA’s diverse members hailing from Konkani Catholic backgrounds in Coastal Canara, will support FMCI’s oncology department.

In his address, Mr Cutinha explained that the donation was part of FKCA’s ongoing initiatives to contribute to meaningful causes. After fulfilling their commitments to other projects, the organization chose FMCI, a place many members hold close to their hearts, as the beneficiary of their surplus funds. FKCA’s decision was influenced by personal connections and the exemplary care provided by FMCI. He expressed hope for continued collaboration, with FKCA also expressing interest in supporting FMCI’s Diabetic Fund, another charitable initiative.

Notable FKCA Members Present:

• Mr Henry J Pinto – Founder & Past Chairman

• Mr Robert Cutinha – Chairperson

• Mr Vincent D’Souza – General Secretary

• Mr Silvian Noronha – Immediate Past Chairman

• Mr Neel Sequeira – Joint Secretary

• Mr Nigel Fernandes – Vice President

• Mr Peter Anil Rego – Joint Secretary

• Mr Nishal Dsouza – Media Secretary

• Mr H R Alva – Member

• Mr Rony Cutinho – Ex-Treasurer

• Mzs. Leena Lobo – Ex-General Secretary

• Mzs. Lobo Celine – Member

• Mr Ignatius D’Souza – Member

• Mzs. Mamatha Barboza – Member

• Mr Edward D’Souza – Legal Advisor

FMCI Dignitaries Present:

• Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho – Director FMCI

• Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo – Director Designate FMCI & Administrator FMHMC&H/FMCOPS

• Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes – FMMC Administrator

• Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza – Dean

• Dr Venkatesh B M – Vice Dean

• Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira – FMMCH Administrator

• Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta – Asst. Administrator

• Prof Cherishma D’Silva – Principal, FMCOP

• Prof Cynthia Santhmayor – Principal, FMCON

• Prof Dr Agnes E J – Vice Principal, FMCON

• Sr Nancy Mathias – CNO

Mr Melwyn Peris, the acclaimed Konkani singer, also graced the occasion, adding to the cultural and emotional depth of the event.

About FKCA:

The Federation of Konkani Catholic Associations (FKCA), based in Bangalore, is a collective that supports Konkani-speaking Catholics from Coastal Canara by fostering cultural unity and providing practical assistance. FKCA helps members adapt to urban life by facilitating job placements through networking, skill development, and referrals, while also offering housing support and integration programs for newcomers. Beyond this, the association actively engages in charitable ventures such as educational scholarships, healthcare aid, disaster relief, and social welfare projects. Through cultural events, counseling, and philanthropy, FKCA preserves Konkani traditions while empowering its members to thrive in Bangalore’s dynamic environment.

The gathering concluded with an expression of mutual respect and a shared commitment to making a difference in society. The collaboration between FKCA and FMCI marks a promising step towards expanding their collective impact, strengthening ties, and fostering a culture of giving back.