Gangster’s birthday celebration outside Pune’s Yerwada jail lands youth in custody

Pune: Amid a growing trend of glorifying incarcerated criminals on social media, Maharashtra’s Pune Police have taken strict action by arresting a 19-year-old youth who celebrated the birthday of an accused inmate outside Yerwada Central Jail by bursting firecrackers and sharing a video of the act online.

According to the police, a team from Yerwada Police Station was conducting routine patrols in the vicinity of the jail under the directions of senior officers when they received a tip-off that a wanted suspect, Shankar Balasaheb Bhalke (19), a resident of Dhankawadi, was expected to arrive at Post Office Chowk. Acting promptly on the information, police personnel apprehended him.

During interrogation, Shankar reportedly disclosed that he and his friends had burst firecrackers on a road near the jail’s security wall to celebrate the birthday of Sultan Sayyad, an accused currently lodged in Yerwada Central Jail. Police said the act disrupted traffic and posed a threat to the safety of passersby.

A video of the incident was recorded and later uploaded on Instagram with the alleged intention of glorifying the jailed accused. The video subsequently gained attention on social media.

Police officials stated that strict legal action would continue against individuals who use social media platforms to glorify criminals or circulate content that promotes criminal activities. They emphasised that such acts would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The operation was carried out by the investigation team of Yerwada Police Station under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Police Sub-Inspector Kishore Berad, along with other officers and personnel of the investigation team, played a key role in the operation.

Earlier, on March 18, a similar birthday celebration outside the high-security Adharwadi Jail had resulted in the arrest of three youths. The incident, which involved bursting firecrackers at the prison’s main gate, allegedly manhandling police personnel, and subsequent public parading of the accused, prompted strong action by the Khadakpada Police and drew widespread attention across the city.