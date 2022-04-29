Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets PM Modi



New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, and discussed various issues and sought his guidance for the development of Goa.

Sharing the information about his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Sawant tweeted: “Called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues and sought guidance from the PM for Goa’s development.”

The Prime Minister Office also tweeted: “The CM of Goa @DrPramodSwant called on PM @narendramodi.”

This is Sawant’s second visit to the national capital and first meeting with Prime Minister Modi after being sworn in as chief minister of Goa for the second time.

After the recent Goa assembly polls, the BJP formed the government for the third consecutive term by winning 20 seats of 40 member’s state assembly.

Sawant successfully led the party to its third consecutive victory in the coastal state.

He was first made chief minister of Goa after the death of Manohar Parrikar in March 2019.