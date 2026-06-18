Harry Styles serenades fiancee Zoe Kravitz at private concert

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Harry Styles recently gave a stellar performance, as he played to one of the smallest crowds of his career.

The audience also included his fiancee Zoe Kravitz. Amid a historic run of London dates, the 32-year-old singer admitted he is ‘so aware’ that he is currently living through a ‘career highlight’.

Trading the high-octane energy of Wembley Stadium for a piano stool at the Royal Festival Hall, the star reimagined his catalogue during a rare, intimate collaboration with the Jules Buckley Orchestra, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

“Hello Wembley. Thank you so much everyone for being here tonight”, Harry joked at the start of his set, alluding to his record-breaking residency.

He further mentioned, “It feels both present and incredibly not present to be aware that you’re in the middle of your career highlight. For me this is an incredible month. If anyone has been to the tour it’s a little bit different tonight in case you can’t tell. There will be no nipples! Unless Jules has one too many chocolate digestives”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, after curating the Southbank Centre’s 2026 Meltdown Festival, Harry was joined by composer and collaborator Buckley for his special one-off performance. During the night, Harry sang tracks across his four albums including Paint By Numbers, Fine Line, Two Ghosts and Matilda with the orchestra providing a moving backdrop.

He shared, “I’ve always been a lover of orchestral music, classical music, and it’s quite an intimidating field to step into as someone who doesn’t, cannot, read music. He never made me feel like I didn’t belong in any way. It’s been beautiful collaborating with him”.