Heavy Rain: Holiday Declared for Anganwadis, Schools, and PU Colleges in Dakshina Kannada on July 3

Mangaluru: Due to widespread rainfall across the Dakshina Kannada district and the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Bengaluru, an Orange Alert has been declared for the district. As a precautionary measure, the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority has declared a holiday on July 3, 2026, for all Anganwadi centres, government, aided, and private primary and high schools, residential schools, and Pre-University (PU) colleges, including residential PU colleges (up to Class 12).

The district administration has warned that any institution conducting classes in violation of the order will face legal action under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The administration also issued several public safety advisories. Parents have been urged to ensure that children do not visit waterlogged low-lying areas, lakes, riverbanks, or seashores during the prevailing weather conditions.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea, while tourists and the general public were instructed to avoid visiting riverbanks and beaches until conditions improve.

District and taluk-level officials are directed to remain at their respective headquarters and ensure the effective implementation of disaster management measures. They must also respond promptly to public complaints and maintain constant communication with the District Collector’s control room.

Additionally, officials of the concerned departments must establish care centres in every taluk and keep them fully prepared to respond to any emergency.

The district administration has appealed to the public to contact the district helpline in case of any emergency related to natural disasters.