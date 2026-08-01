Historic city of Mysuru turns into police fortress ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Mysuru: The historic and cultural city of Mysuru has turned into a virtual police fortress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday, with unprecedented security arrangements, road closures and traffic restrictions in place across the city.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) at the Ramakrishna Ashrama, a memorial built to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to Mysuru in 1892.

The event will be attended by Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who will receive the Prime Minister upon his arrival.

As part of the security arrangements, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city under the supervision of South Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), M.B. Boralingaiah.

The security contingent includes one Superintendent of Police, one Police Commissioner, four Additional Superintendents of Police, 18 Police Inspectors, 40 Sub-Inspectors, 550 male police personnel, 350 women police personnel and 250 Home Guards.

Police have imposed stringent security measures around the Ramakrishna Ashrama, the Oval Grounds, Mysuru Airport and along the Prime Minister’s convoy route. Authorities have also closed traffic on 12 major roads in the city to facilitate the VVIP movement and ensure foolproof security.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary for the visit is as follows: At 2:55 p.m he will arrive at Mysuru’s Mandakalli Airport by a special aircraft. At 3:15 p.m, he will depart by a special helicopter to the Oval Grounds.

At 3:25 p.m by road journey from the Oval Grounds Prime Minister Modi will reach the Viveka Smaraka at the Ramakrishna Ashrama and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre and Viveka Smaraka.

At 5:20 p.m, he will visit the Ramakrishna Ashrama School and he will leave from Mysuru Airport for New Delhi by a special aircraft.

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre has been established in memory of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Mysuru in 1892, a significant chapter in the spiritual leader’s journey across India before his historic address at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1893.



