HM Shah launches Rs 1,445-crore Ambabai Temple development plan in Kolhapur

Kolhapur: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Saturday launched the ambitious Rs 1,445.97 crore Shri Ambabai (Mahalaxmi) Temple Development Plan in Kolhapur.

The mega-project aims at temple conservation, heritage preservation, creating modern amenities for devotees, and boosting regional tourism. The foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Prior to the ceremony, Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife offered prayers and performed a ritualistic puja at the historic temple. Following this, the dignitaries performed the ritualistic breaking of a coconut (shrifal) and unveiled the plaque at ‘Ramacha Paar’ within the temple premises, marking the commencement of the development works.

These works include a new circumambulation (pradakshina) path, conservation of peripheral deity shrines, and the preservation of the main temple structure.

The Shri Karveer Nivasini Mahalaxmi Temple is recognised as one of India’s most ancient and prominent Shakti Peethas (seats of cosmic power).

Boasting a history of over a thousand years, the Hemadpanthi-style architectural marvel attracts millions of devotees from across the globe. The comprehensive development plan aims to elevate the visitor experience while protecting the temple’s structural integrity. The Maharashtra Cabinet officially approved the Rs 1,445.97 crore funding on May 6, 2025, said the government release.

The project is being executed in three distinct phases. The Planning Department sanctioned Rs 143.90 crore for the initial phase on August 28, 2025, focussing purely on structural conservation under strict archaeological guidelines.

Currently, Rs 32.96 crore worth of structural restoration is underway, alongside a Rs 23.05 crore project for advanced electrification, CCTV installation, and aesthetic lighting.

The plan includes restoring 41 smaller surrounding temples and beautifying the city’s traditional circumambulation route (Nagar Pradakshina Marg). To support this massive upgrade, a total of 28,058 square metres of land has been assessed. The acquisition process for 19,489 square metres of private land is currently being fast-tracked under a high-level committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development).

Once fully developed, the temple complex will feature world-class facilities, including a massive mega-queue complex (Darshan Mandap) and a community kitchen (Annachhatra), a multi-purpose hall, amphitheater, information centre, and a Vedic school, modern utility blocks, shoe stands, structured marketplaces, and expansive parking facilities and dedicated administrative offices, a police station, security checkpoints, and a first-aid medical centre, said the release.