How data analytics can make a difference in the banking sector

Approximately, there are around 8 billion people in the world and around 5 billion of these folks use the internet. While the proliferation of smartphones and highly affordable internet plans, the amount of data produced these days is humungous.

No matter which industry you talk about, be it the FMCG sector, media, telecom, IT or banking and finance, none of these can be said to have stated unaffected by the data.

Data in Banking

Talking specifically of the banking sector, it is interesting that banking is not limited to financial transactions conducted via accounts any more. With mandatory bank accounts for everyone, the amount of data banks hold is massive and it is no man’s job to manage it manually. Right from the address and identity proof of their customers to the details of every financial transaction is done via debit cards, credit cards, internet banking and even UPIs these days, the banks need to record everything. Moreover, they don’t have to record these transactions for a day or two but maintain the historical data as well. Roughly, these would be petabytes of storage data, so storing and managing it needs a dedicated niche of itself, which is known as the field of Data Analytics.

Data Analytics Technologies for Banking Industry

However, with the realms of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data technologies, the banks these days are hiring data management experts to handle their data, manage it efficiently and also analyses it further to draw insights that help in the business growth.

All the banks around the world have started to invest heavily in data analytics. They are hiring experts who have undergone data analytics courses and work on profiles of data scientists or big data architects. With a variety of data analytics tools available these days, these experts are helping bank generate actionable intelligence from data which was otherwise racked on the servers and ended up being a waste over time.

People these days rely majorly on their banks for investments as well. As most of the banks provide investment opportunities such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, SIPs, stock trading, etc. to their customers either through their third party firms or their sister concerns, the demand for investment banking experts is also increasing drastically.

A highly output-driven career option for the young chaps these days is to become an investment banker. In addition to the traditional management degrees in banking and finance, investment banking courses prove to be of great help in learning the concepts of investment banking. Since investment advisors majorly rely on the studies done of the historical data, company performance and other related factors, having a knack of data analytics is extremely important for the investment bankers as well.

Benefits of Advanced Data Analytics for Banking

Addressing the challenge of handling a variety of banking data

Right from the basic transactional details to the investments and credit history of their customers, banks need to not just store these TBs of data but also analyze them effectively to generate insights. Using techniques such as dashboarding, forecasting, etc. the data scientists can make the essential analyses and use them for the benefit of the bank as well as the investors.

Helping customers get better returns

Since banking is more than simply financial transactions these days, the investors’ bankers can greatly utilize their data analytics skills to help customers gain better returns on their investments. Additionally, the analyses of spending patterns, investment patterns, etc. bankers can effectively do cross-selling as well and achieve their targets.